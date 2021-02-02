Abbie McManus says Tottenham can only go up after Chelsea defeat

Published: 12:17 PM February 2, 2021

Abbie McManus says Tottenham Hotspur can only go one way and that's up after she suffered a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea on her debut with Spurs Women on Sunday.

The English International defender joined on loan in the January window from Manchester United as she needed more game-time and on the weekends game said: "It was a tough game it was disappointing to step into the back-line and concede four goals but we can only go up from here.

Tottenham had a good opening spell to the game and were close on a couple of occasions to taking the lead, on this and her frustration McManus explained: "I thought in the first twenty minutes we got the press right, we made Chelsea make errors and we got chances from that but unfortunately the chances we did get in that opening twenty minutes we didn't punish them.

"If we did punish them we could have kept creeping and creeping but instead we sank and we defended for our lives and unfortunately that wasn't enough."

Chelsea then hit Spurs with three goals before the break and that clearly rocked Rehanne Skinner’s side on that element of the game the England International defender said: "We knew that they were going to have long shots from the edge of the box, we knew we would have to pick up second balls but unfortunately Chelsea are a good team and they did what they do and we came off with a loss. "

On her debut for the club and how she settled into the game the the 28 year old from Prestwich said: "Throughout training all week I've had loads of conversations with Ashleigh Neville to the right off me to Shelina Zadorsky next to me and obviously Alanna Kennedy in front of me it's hard to come in mid-season and try and make an impact but the more conversations we keep having, the more I try to get on the same page that Spurs are on, then hopefully we can gel together as a team and hopefully I'll slot in a little bit better than I did at the weekend."

On her first week in North London McManus who was part of England's 2019 World Cup squad side: "Someone told me London was sunnier than Manchester but I don't see any sun yet but it's been an enjoyable first week the girls have welcomed me very well, I feel like I've been here for a while now and the girls have really settled me in and I'm thankful for that."

Tottenham now face Aston Villa this weekend on Saturday February 6th and on that game she said: "We need to put the ball in the back of the net for one and keep the ball out of our own net, I think that we can go to Villa confident I think we can hopefully get a result at Villa but we've got to put a hard week of effort in at training."



