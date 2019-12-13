General Election 2019: Tulip Siddiq says Labour Party needs to 'rebuild trust' after Hampstead and Kilburn win

Tulip Siddiq is celebrating retaining her Hampstead and Kilburn seat, albeit with a slightly reduced majority.

The 37-year-old retains the seat she first won in 2015 with a majority of 14,188 and sailed to victory despite a resilient Conservative vote and a enthusiastic campaign by the Liberal Democrats over Brexit and antisemitism in the Labour Party.

The MP thanked supporters on stage at the Somers Town Sports Centre in Chalton Street, to loud cheers from activists who chanted her name.

She said: "We did win here but nationally the party didn't do well. We need to rebuild the trust of our communities. This country needs a Labour government. We need to make sure it's not just me standing here next time, and all our colleagues, including our female colleagues especially who have lost their seats, can regain and come back and give communities what they deserve."

Johnny Luk from the Conservatives finished second with 13,892, with Matt Sanders' Liberal Democrats finishing third in the seat a few hundred votes behind on 13,121. David Stansell of the Green Party received 1,608 votes and the Brexit Party's James Pointon got the support of 684 people, after an anonymous campaign.

The result came on a devastating night for the Labour Party, and Ms Siddiq backed her colleague Sir Keir Starmer's call for a "period of reflection.

Yet when asked by the Ham&High if she would support a leadership bid by the Holborn and St Pancras MP, she refused to commit, calling the question "unhelpful."

"So many people have lost their jobs tonight, just before Christmas. It's not just them, it's their staff as well. It's very difficult."