Search

Advanced search

Ross Houston: 'My shoulder injury shows why NHS is creaking at the seams' says Labour hopeful

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 November 2019

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Archant

Any seasoned election campaigner has heard excuses from activists as to why they can't deliver leaflets.

However it's a bit different when it's the candidate. Yet Ross Houston's shoulder injury from his work as a housing officer has shown him why the NHS needs to be better funded, he says.

Cllr Houston suffered a fractured shoulder in the summer. He says that without private physiotherapy paid for by his work, his recovery would have been slower.

The West Finchley councillor added that staff at Barnet General were "rushed off their feet" and a lack of fans on the hottest day of the year meant he wasn't able to sleep and recover, but praised the care he received as "excellent."

"It's driven home how much it's creaking at the seams. There's no point in paying for best in the world surgery and people not making as full a recovery as they can," he said.

He added Labour's plan for a 4.3 per cent increase in health spending, free dental care, repealing the 2013 Health and Social Care Act and ending privatisation in the NHS embodied its founding principles for "cradle to grave" care.

"It's about proving care in an efficient way that allows that care for our population. It's the most effective way to do it," he adds.

Cllr Houston grew up in Kircaldy, a Scottish mining town in the 1980s which saw its two major collieries closed. His friends' fathers were made redundant. He went on to become involved in student politics at Queen Mary's University where he was involved its anti-apartheid committee. He was elected to Barnet Council in 2006 and has lived in Finchley for two decades.

The Labour candidate said the party's policies would be "common sense" in Europe, that its Green New Deal was "ambitious" and added that even in north London, the party's extension of fibre-optic would be welcomed.

You may also want to watch:

The 52-year-old said: "What is painted as extremely left-wing, radical, undeliverable policies by the Conservatives, Angela Merkel wouldn't bat an eyelid at.

"I don't think we can wait another five years to deal with the climate emergency. This is the first time one of the two major parties has offered a platform to tackle climate change in an ambitious enough way to deal with it."

He also backs the party's plans for increased fibre-optic internet coverage by a nationalised provider. "Large swathes of London can't get it, and that's 20 years after we were supposed to go down this route. Is it available in rural Cumbria? Absolutely not."

However one area that he does agree with Mr Freer on is that the election is a two-way contest between them. He says that he worries the Lib Dem vote could split them. Both say the Labour and Tory votes are holding up compared to 2017.

"I don't see a path to victory for the Liberal Democrats apart from helping Mike Freer retain his seat by splitting the opposition vote," he said. "We all know us and the Tories have a good ground operation and have respected local councillors.

"[The Lib Dems] have no idea how people voted previously. They have no data. They are throwing national money at it, but there is a 20,000 gap between Labour and the Lib Dems. I know their core vote is 3,500 and ours is considerably higher."

He dodges a question on whether Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a barrier to his parties own policies ever being put into action, saying instead that "there's a lot of issues in this election.

"Jeremy was the most convincing in the Friday debate on BBC1. There's real issues about the suitability of Boris Johnson to become prime minister, especially on trust. Economically the Tory proposals on Brexit are ruinous."

Unsurprisingly the Labour Party's issues with antisemitism is coming up with voters. He admits it was "mishandled" by the party and repeats his call for an independent process in the party to handle it. "We all need to fight antisemitism. We have taken a strong stance in standing with the Jewish Labour movement and we need to do better. I want our constituency to be represented by someone who is an advocate for our party."

Yet he is bullish about his chances, and becoming the seat's first Labour MP since Rudi Vis.

"I think the polls are narrowing. The Lib Dems are dropping rapidly. Our vote is holding up well and I think we can win."

PROMOTED CONTENT

Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

5 things to check when searching for a care home

Connect with others in the community. Picture: Shutterstock/pressmaster

Help your loved one rediscover their independence in a safe, comfortable environment that can offer them the support they need.

How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out.

Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Parents’ patrol after muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Crouch End t-shirt designer to use start-up to raise money for knife crime charity

Suzanne Stapleton, who has designed t-shirts and hopes to fundraise for an anti-knife crime charity. Picture: Suzanne Stapleton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

ZFW Fencing Club duo medal in Guatemala

Cameron Evans (red, standing) with his gold medal and Matthew Abrahams (red, kneeling) with his bronze (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Community access scheme hands out subsidised tickets to London Zoo to charities in Camden and Westminster

Some 1500 tickets have already been allocated under the Community access scheme at London Zoo in Regent's Park

Highgate Cemetery grave renewal: Plans to revive old graves for new burials continue as Private Bill submitted

Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ross Houston: ‘My shoulder injury shows why NHS is creaking at the seams’ says Labour hopeful

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Mike Freer: ‘This is not a three-way marginal’ says Tory as he defends his seat

Mike Freer on the campaign trail in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists