Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Mike Freer retains Finchley and Golders Green seat

PUBLISHED: 06:01 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:01 13 December 2019

Mike Freer learns of his victory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mike Freer learns of his victory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Tory MP Mike Freer has battled his way to victory in Finchley and Golders Green, increasing his majority from 2017.

Mr Freer beat Lib Dem opponent Luciana Berger by 6,562 votes, getting 24,162 in total. Labour's Ross Houston can a distant third with 13,347 - as the Labour vote collapsed.

Mr Freer, who has held the seat since 2010 and campaigned on getting a Conservative majority to allow Britain to leave the EU, thanked his team, supporters and husband Angelo after a tight race. He had a 1,657 cushion in 2017.

He said: "This is the fourth time I've been elected as MP and I'm thankful for all the support people trusted in me. I'll be returning to parliament with a working Conservative majority meaning parliament can get back to work.

You may also want to watch:

"I'll redouble my efforts to deliver on my pledges of housing, and keeping our community safe and working to strengthen our NHS. Above all, I'll continue to be accessible to my constituents and work for everyone."

The election has been a key battleground in London, courting plenty of media attention. Ms Berger's candidacy secured a number of high-profile endorsements, including Hugh Grant and Jason Isaacs.

Ms Berger got 17,600 votes, making it the first time the Lib Dems have secured second place in the seat which has traditionally been contested between Labour and the Conservatives. A teary Ms Burger thanked her supporters at the Allianz Park tonight.

Labour has had its worst result in its seat since its formation in 1997. Its candidate and West Finchley councillor Ross Houston received 13,347 votes, coming a distant third.

Commenting on his and Labour's national result, he admitted the party had some reflecting to do. He said he would back Keir Starmer in a Labour leadership contest.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

5 things to check when searching for a care home

Connect with others in the community. Picture: Shutterstock/pressmaster

Help your loved one rediscover their independence in a safe, comfortable environment that can offer them the support they need.

How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out.

Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results from Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet and Hendon

A polling station in Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Harry Taylor

General Election 2019: Live results from Hampstead and Kilburn and Holborn and St Pancras

The count begins at Somers Town Sports Centre in Kings Cross. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

General Election 2019: Live results from Hornsey and Wood Green, Tottenham

The Haringey 2019 general election count. Picture: Sam Volpe

Hampstead police chase: Cops use ‘stingers’ in dramatic north London pursuit

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

General Election 2019: Live results from Hampstead and Kilburn and Holborn and St Pancras

The count begins at Somers Town Sports Centre in Kings Cross. Picture: Hannah Somerville

EUROPA LEAGUE – Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka makes mark as Sokratis struggles

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool.

EUROPA LEAGUE – Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners top group after late comeback

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

General Election 2019: Mike Freer retains Finchley and Golders Green seat

Mike Freer learns of his victory. Picture: Polly Hancock

General Election 2019: Tulip Siddiq says Labour Party needs to ‘rebuild trust’ after Hampstead and Kilburn win

HHE GE Camden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists