General Election 2019: Mike Freer retains Finchley and Golders Green seat

Mike Freer learns of his victory. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Tory MP Mike Freer has battled his way to victory in Finchley and Golders Green, increasing his majority from 2017.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Freer beat Lib Dem opponent Luciana Berger by 6,562 votes, getting 24,162 in total. Labour's Ross Houston can a distant third with 13,347 - as the Labour vote collapsed.

Mr Freer, who has held the seat since 2010 and campaigned on getting a Conservative majority to allow Britain to leave the EU, thanked his team, supporters and husband Angelo after a tight race. He had a 1,657 cushion in 2017.

He said: "This is the fourth time I've been elected as MP and I'm thankful for all the support people trusted in me. I'll be returning to parliament with a working Conservative majority meaning parliament can get back to work.

You may also want to watch:

"I'll redouble my efforts to deliver on my pledges of housing, and keeping our community safe and working to strengthen our NHS. Above all, I'll continue to be accessible to my constituents and work for everyone."

The election has been a key battleground in London, courting plenty of media attention. Ms Berger's candidacy secured a number of high-profile endorsements, including Hugh Grant and Jason Isaacs.

Ms Berger got 17,600 votes, making it the first time the Lib Dems have secured second place in the seat which has traditionally been contested between Labour and the Conservatives. A teary Ms Burger thanked her supporters at the Allianz Park tonight.

Labour has had its worst result in its seat since its formation in 1997. Its candidate and West Finchley councillor Ross Houston received 13,347 votes, coming a distant third.

Commenting on his and Labour's national result, he admitted the party had some reflecting to do. He said he would back Keir Starmer in a Labour leadership contest.