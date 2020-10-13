Search

Belsize’s Luisa Porritt confirmed as Lib Dem candidate for London mayoral race

PUBLISHED: 09:56 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 13 October 2020

Luisa Porritt, the new Lib Dem candidate to be mayor of London. Picture: Sarah King/Lib Dems

Andrew King Photography

Luisa Porritt has been elected as the Liberal Democrats’ candidate in the London mayoral elections.

The Belsize councillor was elected unopposed with 88 per cent of the vote after one-time opponent Geeta Sidhu Robb was suspended by the party when antisemitic comments from her time as a Conservative candidate at the 1997 general election surfaced.

The former MEP, who became leader of the Lib Dems on Camden Council earlier this year said: “I love London - it’s where I grew up and it has given me so much. But huge challenges, such as the affordability crisis and the impact of Covid-19, mean this is a crucial moment for London.

“I know our capital is resilient. With the right leadership, creativity and vision, we can reinvent our city for the better. If we bring London together, anything is possible.”

She will face opponents including fellow Camden counillor Sian Berry who is the Green Party candidate, Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan, and Tory Shaun Bailey.

