Search

Advanced search

Luciana Berger: It's 'reprehensible' that Jeremy Corbyn hasn't done more to stop Brexit

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 November 2019

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

It's been quite the year for Luciana Berger.

Two party moves and a baby later, she's now standing for a seat more than 200 miles away from Liverpool Watertree, which she has represented since 2010.

Speaking in café near her campaign offices in Falloden Way, she says that she has been "buoyed" by the coalition of supporters who have joined her.

She said: "I've got card carrying members of the Labour Party supporting me. I have one man who has been a member of the local Conservatives for 35 years. He said 'No more, I can't do this any more. I'm fed up of this nonsense. I want somebody who represents my values and the national interest'."

Despite the Labour Party saying its vote is holding up compared to 2017, the Liberal Democrat candidate said that the party's canvassers have walked down roads and have been unable to find anybody willing to vote Labour. While the polls have slipped nationally for her party, she insists the picture isn't the same in Finchley and Golders Green. The Liberal Democrats have never had an MP in the constituency, and only got 3,463 votes in 2017.

"People are very clear they don't want the Labour Party. We sometimes struggle to find anybody that is going to give their vote to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. On the Tory side, what's coming up is the issue of the prime minister lying. Every door I knocked on the other night was a Tory voter and they were saying he had lied.

You may also want to watch:

In a remain constituency, they want somebody who will stand up for the remain cause and at the very least will advocate for the closest possible relationship with our European neighbours [...] 2017 was a long time ago, a lot has changed since," she said.

As well as pounding the pavement, she has also visited people's homes for "Luciana in your Lounge" sessions where she fields questions from voters in a more intimate setting.

The 38-year-old grew up in north west London, and her home in London while in Parliament was in the constituency. She is scathing about both Labour and the Conservatives. Words like "reprehensible" and "fallacy" are used when she is talking about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's failure to whip for a second referendum on seven occasions in the last parliament. She's cynical about the party's move to back another vote.

"It is disingenuous of them to do so. Rebecca Long-Bailey says there will be a referendum of sorts, I don't know what that means. According to Keir Starmer they are going to bring forward legislation to implement this 'better Brexit deal' which is a fallacy. There is no such thing.

"Then we hear that Jeremy Corbyn isn't going to take a position on it. It's nonsense. If they felt it they had three-and-a-half years to do it. It's reprehensible that [Corbyn] didn't do something to stop the Brexit mess we're in.

"We will revoke Article 50 if we have a majority, and we're making that point very clear as a party that has consistently said we want to stop Brexit. If we don't have that majority, we will continue our quest to get a people's vote.

Ms Berger said the party's pledge to return to community policing would benefit the constituency, referencing recent muggings in East Finchley. She adds councils will be given cash to help fight climate change too.

She said: "Climate change is something that comes up time and time again. We're going to make local authorites have a duty on it. Very little has been done in Barnet, there's no climate change plan. There's been little investment in active transport and cycling."

PROMOTED CONTENT

Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

5 things to check when searching for a care home

Connect with others in the community. Picture: Shutterstock/pressmaster

Help your loved one rediscover their independence in a safe, comfortable environment that can offer them the support they need.

How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out.

Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Parents’ patrol after muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Crouch End t-shirt designer to use start-up to raise money for knife crime charity

Suzanne Stapleton, who has designed t-shirts and hopes to fundraise for an anti-knife crime charity. Picture: Suzanne Stapleton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens ‘as strong as can be’ for trip to Bath

Saracens' Elliot Daly talks to team-mates during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

ZFW Fencing Club duo medal in Guatemala

Cameron Evans (red, standing) with his gold medal and Matthew Abrahams (red, kneeling) with his bronze (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Luciana Berger: It’s ‘reprehensible’ that Jeremy Corbyn hasn’t done more to stop Brexit

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Community access scheme hands out subsidised tickets to London Zoo to charities in Camden and Westminster

Some 1500 tickets have already been allocated under the Community access scheme at London Zoo in Regent's Park

Highgate Cemetery grave renewal: Plans to revive old graves for new burials continue as Private Bill submitted

Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Sam Volpe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists