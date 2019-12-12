General Election 2019: Live results from Hornsey and Wood Green, Tottenham

Polling opened at 7am in Hornsey and Wood Green for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

From White Hart Lane, the Ham&High has live updates on how the general election plays out in Hornsey and Wood Green and in Tottenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

By dawn, we will know the result. both locally and nationally.

You may also want to watch:

Held by Labour's Catherine West until parliament dissolved last month, the seat is being contested by a number of eager challengers including local Lib Dem councillor Dawn Barnes and Tory Edward McGuinness.

The other candidates are the Green Party's Jarelle Francis, the Brexit Party's Daniel Corrigan, Helen Spiby-Vann of the Christian People's Alliance and independent candidate Salah El-Din Wakie.

The count for Tottenham will be going on at the same location, with incumbent David Lammy defending his seat.