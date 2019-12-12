Search

General Election 2019: Live results from Hornsey and Wood Green, Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 21:45 12 December 2019

From White Hart Lane, the Ham&High has live updates on how the general election plays out in Hornsey and Wood Green and in Tottenham.

By dawn, we will know the result. both locally and nationally.

Held by Labour's Catherine West until parliament dissolved last month, the seat is being contested by a number of eager challengers including local Lib Dem councillor Dawn Barnes and Tory Edward McGuinness.

The other candidates are the Green Party's Jarelle Francis, the Brexit Party's Daniel Corrigan, Helen Spiby-Vann of the Christian People's Alliance and independent candidate Salah El-Din Wakie.

The count for Tottenham will be going on at the same location, with incumbent David Lammy defending his seat.

