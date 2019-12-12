General Election 2019: Live results from Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet and Hendon

Follow our liveblog as Barnet decides who will be the next MP for Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet and Hendon.

Voters have gone to the polls today to decide who will represent the Finchley and Golders Green for the next five years.

The election has been seen as a three-way marginal in north London, boosted by a high-profile campaign from Liberal Democrat Luciana Berger. She has moved from her Liverpool Wavertree seat to try and stay in parliament with her new party.

Mike Freer is defending a 1,657 majority and the Labour Party is hopeful it can fend of a Lib Dem challenge and push him close.

Meanwhile the Conservative Party is also defending seats in Chipping Barnet and Hendon.