General Election 2019: Live results from Hampstead and Kilburn and Holborn and St Pancras

A polling station in Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

Follow our liveblog as Camden decides who will be the next MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, and Holborn and St Pancras.

Voters have gone to the polls today to decide who will represent the constituencies for the next five years.

The election saw the Ham&High host a hustings for Hampstead and Kilburn attended by more than 350 people at UCS Hampstead, featuring four of the election's candidates, Tulip Siddiq, Johnny Luk, Matt Sanders and David Stansell.

Meanwhile in Holborn and St Pancras, Keir Starmer is defending a 30,509 majority.