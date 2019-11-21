Search

Liberal Democrats manifesto launch: Hampstead and Kilburn candidate introduces Jo Swinson in Camden Market

PUBLISHED: 11:05 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 21 November 2019

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson during the launch of her party's manifesto at FEST in Camden. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Liberal Democrats launched their General Election manifesto in Camden on Wednesday evening - and Hampstead and Kilburn candidate Matt Sanders was given the honour of introducing party leader Jo Swinson.

Jo Swinson was introduced at the Lib Dems' manifesto launch in Camden by local candidate Matt Sanders. Picture: Sam VolpeJo Swinson was introduced at the Lib Dems' manifesto launch in Camden by local candidate Matt Sanders. Picture: Sam Volpe

Afterwards, speaking to the Ham&High, Matt explained he had been delighted to introduce a woman he said was "the voice of a new liberal generation".

Introducing his boss, Matt told an audience of activists: "Boris Johnson is walking this country into a Brexit disaster from which we may never recover, and Jeremy Corbyn is just standing idly by."

Jo Swinson took to the stage in Fest in the Stables Market to introduce the manifesto - which includes pledges of 35 hours free child care for every baby from the age of nine months and to use what the party have called a "remain bonus" to fund £10,000 for every adult to use on the cost of further education.

The party leader took aim at rivals Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit - stopping which is her party's headline policy.

She said the Prime Minister was "deluded" to think thinks he can negotiate a new trade deal with the EUand said: "He refuses to confirm he won't crash us out of the European Union at the end of 2020."

"We don't know what reassurances he gave to Nigel Farage but we do know this - Boris Johnson only cares about Boris Johnson, and he'll say and do whatever it takes to keep him in Number 10."

The Lib Dems also propose diverting more funding to hire extra teachers and offering a "right-to-rent" loan to those struggling to meet the high costs of a tenancy deposit.

