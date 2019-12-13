Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Karen Buck keeps Westminster North

PUBLISHED: 18:17 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 13 December 2019

Karen Buck at the Westminster North general election count. Picture: Julia Gregory, LDRS

Karen Buck at the Westminster North general election count. Picture: Julia Gregory, LDRS

Archant

Labour's Karen Buck held on to her Westminster North parliamentary seat last night.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Buck, who has held the seat since it was created in the 2010 boundary shakeup, taking in Paddington and Marylebone, won 23,240 votes. This is a drop from her 2017 result, when she polled 25,934. Afterwards, she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "I am absolutely delighted to have won and won solidly but clearly it's a very bad night for the Labour party. Brexit was divisive." In 2015 it was Labour's 21st most marginal seat and Ms Buck increased her majority from 1,977 to 11,512 over the Conservative candidate in the 2017 General Election. She is a former under secretary of state for transport and has set her sights on housing reform. She successfully pushed the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) private members bill through the House of Commons Tory environmental campaigner Jamie Macfarlane came second with 12,481 votes and  former police chief inspector turned management consultant George Lee, took 5,593 votes for the Liberal Democrats. Born in  Hong Kong shanty town, the 57-year-old was the first Chinese man to stand as a UK general election candidate, for the Tories in 2010, before joining the Liberal Democrats this year. Other candidates in the running were Cyrus Parvin who gainec 418 votes for the Brexit Party . In the EU referendum 69 per cent of voters opted to 'remain'. Holly Robinson  for the Greens  gained 1,064 votes  and the Christian Peoples' Alliance candidate Gabriela Fajardo had 115 votes.

In the adjoining Cities of London and Westminster seat, the Westminster Council leader Nickie Aitken triumphed in what was Mark Field's seat, beating Lib Dem Chuka Umunna who was unable to pick up the seat after defecting from the Labour Party.

Additional reporting by the LDRS.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

5 things to check when searching for a care home

Connect with others in the community. Picture: Shutterstock/pressmaster

Help your loved one rediscover their independence in a safe, comfortable environment that can offer them the support they need.

How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out.

Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results from Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet and Hendon

A polling station in Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Harry Taylor

General Election 2019: Tulip Siddiq says Labour Party needs to ‘rebuild trust’ after Hampstead and Kilburn win

HHE GE Camden

General Election 2019: Live results from Hampstead and Kilburn and Holborn and St Pancras

The count begins at Somers Town Sports Centre in Kings Cross. Picture: Hannah Somerville

General Election 2019: Live results from Hornsey and Wood Green, Tottenham

The Haringey 2019 general election count. Picture: Sam Volpe

General Election 2019: Sir Keir Starmer says party needs to ‘reflect’ on ‘devastating’ election results

Keir Starmer speaks after retaining his seat at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Sokratis looks for Arsenal to ‘explode’ against City

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Alexandre Lacazette during a training session at London Colney.

Arsenal’s Ljungberg hails ‘amazing’ Saka

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Rugby: Munster ready for ‘massive’ challenge at Saracens

Munster Coach Johann van Graan

Ljungberg pleased to see Arsenal changes pay off

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg

Wingate & Finchley manager Knight still has plenty of belief in his squad

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists