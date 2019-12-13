General Election 2019: Karen Buck keeps Westminster North

Karen Buck at the Westminster North general election count. Picture: Julia Gregory, LDRS Archant

Labour's Karen Buck held on to her Westminster North parliamentary seat last night.

Ms Buck, who has held the seat since it was created in the 2010 boundary shakeup, taking in Paddington and Marylebone, won 23,240 votes. This is a drop from her 2017 result, when she polled 25,934. Afterwards, she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "I am absolutely delighted to have won and won solidly but clearly it's a very bad night for the Labour party. Brexit was divisive." In 2015 it was Labour's 21st most marginal seat and Ms Buck increased her majority from 1,977 to 11,512 over the Conservative candidate in the 2017 General Election. She is a former under secretary of state for transport and has set her sights on housing reform. She successfully pushed the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) private members bill through the House of Commons Tory environmental campaigner Jamie Macfarlane came second with 12,481 votes and former police chief inspector turned management consultant George Lee, took 5,593 votes for the Liberal Democrats. Born in Hong Kong shanty town, the 57-year-old was the first Chinese man to stand as a UK general election candidate, for the Tories in 2010, before joining the Liberal Democrats this year. Other candidates in the running were Cyrus Parvin who gainec 418 votes for the Brexit Party . In the EU referendum 69 per cent of voters opted to 'remain'. Holly Robinson for the Greens gained 1,064 votes and the Christian Peoples' Alliance candidate Gabriela Fajardo had 115 votes.

In the adjoining Cities of London and Westminster seat, the Westminster Council leader Nickie Aitken triumphed in what was Mark Field's seat, beating Lib Dem Chuka Umunna who was unable to pick up the seat after defecting from the Labour Party.

Additional reporting by the LDRS.