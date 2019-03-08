Search

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson arrives in Hampstead & Kilburn to plant trees and woo Labour voters

PUBLISHED: 08:39 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 18 November 2019

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

Jo Swinson's battle bus parked up in Kensal Rise at the weekend in the hope of picking up disillusioned Labour voters.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Hampstead & Kilburn candidate Matt Sanders in Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie RaffrayLiberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Hampstead & Kilburn candidate Matt Sanders in Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

The Liberal Democrats leader was greeted by children in the Hampstead & Kilburn constituency as she arrived to plant a tree at the Razumovsky Academy, in College Road, on Saturday morning.

Her party have pledged to plant 60,000 trees across the country if they win a majority at the General Election on December 12.

Her visit however was also to unseat Tulip Siddiq, one of Labours most pro-remain MPs from the last parliament, who is fighting to keep the seat.

The Liberal Democrats have promised to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50, abandoning the people's vote they have campaigned for since the European Union referendum in 2016.

Jo Swinson's greeted by children as her battle bus arrives in Kensal Rise. Nathalie RaffrayJo Swinson's greeted by children as her battle bus arrives in Kensal Rise. Nathalie Raffray

There are warnings the Remain vote could split.

The Brexit Party announced it is removing candidates where the Conservative Party has a chance of winning to strengthen the leave vote.



Ms Swinson said: "The Liberal Democrats have been standing up to be pro-Remain and pro-EU and making that case without faltering, without any caveat.

"We have made arrangements with the Green Party in some other areas and I am very proud that we have done so but the Labour Party are obviously different because they are not a party who is pro-remain, they are not standing on a manifesto that is remain, and its leader will not even say whether he'll vote remain or leave in any future referendum.

"If you want to stop Brexit the choice is clear, it's the Lib Dems who are the vehicle to stop Brexit."

She added: "The Liberal Democrats would have loved to have had a people's vote and we're saying if you vote for the LibDems and if we get a majority government we'll stop Brexit and revoke article 50 and if we don't get a majority we'll still keep campaigning for a people's vote.

Here's your choice: you can vote Liberal Democrat and if you elect an Liberal Democrat as a result of that vote in this General Election we'll stop Brexit. So we're saying what we'll do and if we win this election we'll do what we said."

Candidate Matt Sanders is confident that the Lib Dems will take the seat from Ms Siddiq.

"All the evidence says we can win here. A poll from Best of Britain put this constituency ahead of the Labour Party.

"Thousands across London have deserted Labour who have failed to stand up for remain."

He added: "Antisemitism is a huge issue here, many people tell me they can't vote for Labour."

