General Election 2019: Sir Keir Starmer says party needs to 'reflect' on 'devastating' election results

PUBLISHED: 04:56 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 04:56 13 December 2019

Keir Starmer speaks after retaining his seat at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

Sir Keir Starmer has strolled to victory in Holborn and St Pancras, warning the party needs to "reflect" on a "devastating" election result.

The 57-year-old was Labour's shadow Brexit secretary before the general election and won his third election for the seat. He got 36,641 votes, leaving his closest challengers, the Conservative Party, trailing in his wake with 8,878 votes.

Speaking from the stage at the Somers Town Sports Centre after getting his result, he thanked activists for their support and said: "There is no hiding place from the result of this election this evening. It is devastating for teh party, devastating for our members, and activists who have so much campaigning in to win this election. It's devastating for the communities that we seek to represent and frankly its devastating for our country.

"Most of all my heart goes out to the millions who needed change in this election having already suffered under 10 years of the Tories. Those who are homeless tonight, those families living in poverty, those on universal credit, those so reliant on the health service and public services. This is their loss. They won't get the change they so desperately need."

He also paid tribute to his predecessor Frank Dobson, who died last month.

Sir Keir added: "We as a movement need to reflect on this result and understand it together. We also have a duty to rebuild, starting now."

After a poor election performance for the Labour Party, which has seen it routed in parts of the north and Midlands, the Dartmouth Park local is now one of the favourites to replace Jeremy Corbyn, who has announced he will stand down.

