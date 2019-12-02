Search

Advanced search

David Stansell: Green Party candidate hopes to influence rivals on climate change policies

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 06 December 2019

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Green Party candidate David Stansell. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Green Party candidate David Stansell. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

It's unusual to hear a candidate admit he knows he's not going to win.

Yet on Monday night at the Ham&High hustings, Green Party hopeful David Stansell admitted he wasn't likely to sweep to a shock victory next week, but added his candidacy was to hold candidates feet to the flames.

"We've got better chances of picking up seats in places like Bristol West and the Isle of Wight, and that's where our campaign focus is.

"This is about building a base of activists and support. This election has been very useful for gaining support and getting young people engaged here. It's less about winning, and more about influence," he said.

Mr Stansell said the environment has been a passion of his since a child, and is a keen animal rights supporter too, describing them as "peers". He joined the Green Party in the 1990s, being a dormant member until recent years.

He said he was pleased the environment is getting more attention in this election, but admitted it was a "difficult conversation" to have. He attributed to a lack of focus on the issue until now to "vested interests".

"Persuading people to do something for a benefit in 20 years time isn't easy," he said. "Now people do recognise it is important. The question is making stuff stick and avoiding these being more hollow words that they're comfortable with, for a tangible plan with committed investment. Whichever government wins, it has to stick to a long term plan to fix it."

You may also want to watch:

Like the other candidates in the race, he voted Remain, but expressed his dismay that all parties hadn't listened enough after the Brexit vote three years ago. His party has pledged to hold a second referendum.

He said: "We have to offer people a choice between hope or more division, and approach this in a constructive way.

"People hadn't been listened to in terms of their life conditions, and they felt that. We need to understand why people voted Leave."

The 57-year-old management consultant grew up in the South West, moving to Scotland when his factory manager father Patrick got a job north of Hadrian's Wall. He attended Glenalmond private school and went on study at Edinburgh University, getting into politics through conversations over coffee with friends stretching into the early hours. He said that despite attending a private school, he is "not comfortable" with the system, believing it "entrenches entitlement" and is outdated.

He said: "They maintain and enforce societal divisions which I feel very uncomfortable about. They fulfilled a function in the days of empire when people had to be trained to go and run bits of it. That job is gone and we have to have a stance as a country which is more about leadership and management. That means listening and helping people find their own roles in society and helping them be fulfilled."

Mr Stansell gives a nuanced answer when asked about whether he is optimistic about the years ahead. He said he is worried about the short-term future, but is more optimistic about society in the long term.

He said: "People collect around visions with a positive values rather than negative ones. I have a huge faith in people and I think it's our job to give people something tangible and positive that they can work with and helps take them forward. That's our job.

"The problem we've got right now is too many people are fighting to get power and keep power at all costs. It's destroying us as a nation and society. We have to be more respectful with each other."

PROMOTED CONTENT

Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

5 things to check when searching for a care home

Connect with others in the community. Picture: Shutterstock/pressmaster

Help your loved one rediscover their independence in a safe, comfortable environment that can offer them the support they need.

How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out.

Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Borough manager Loizou says East Thurrock must worry about them

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

John Swannell Forty Years On, Clarendon Fine Art Hampstead

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William 1994

Tulip Siddiq: ‘I represent Hampstead and Kilburn in Westminster, not the other way around’

Tulip Siddiq makes a point during the General Election Hustings. Picture: Polly Hancock

Matt Sanders: How attacks on single parent families motivated the Hampstead and Kilburn Lib Dem candidate

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Lib Dem candidate Matt Sanders. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists