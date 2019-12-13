General Election 2019: Catherine West comfortably retains Hornsey and Wood Green seat on dreadful night for Labour

Catherine West has comfortably retained her Hornsey and Wood Green seat on a troubling night for the Labour Party.

Holding off an at times bullish Dawn Barnes in the constituency - which was Lib Dem until 2015, Ms West polled 35,126 votes. Ms Barnes, a councillor in Crouch End, was second with 15,884 votes.

Tory Ed McGuinness was third with 6,829 votes, followed by the Green Party's Jarelle Francis with 2,192.

The declaration came after Ms West's former boss David Lammy - she worked in his office almost two decades ago - also retained his seat comfortably.

With her party looking at a heavy defeat as the night passed on, her victory speech was focused around "bringing this country together to build a better society".

David Lammy held off another Lib Dem councillor, Tammy Palmer, in Tottenham winning 35,621 votes.

A wet day may well have suppressed turnout. It was down three percentage points in Hornsey and Wood Green compared to 2017, with this year's headline figure 74.19pc.