Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

European Elections: European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt backs Lib Dems during Camden visit

PUBLISHED: 14:18 10 May 2019

Vince Cable MP, Guy Verhofstadt and LibDem MEP Catherine Bearder with LD European election candidates and supporters in Camden Square on 10.05.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Vince Cable MP, Guy Verhofstadt and LibDem MEP Catherine Bearder with LD European election candidates and supporters in Camden Square on 10.05.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

The European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt backed Liberal Democrat candidates during a campaign visit to Camden this morning.

Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe arrives in Camden Square NW1 where he joined Vince Cable MP, LibDem European election candidates and supporters on 10.05.19. Picture: Polly HancockGuy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe arrives in Camden Square NW1 where he joined Vince Cable MP, LibDem European election candidates and supporters on 10.05.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Making his first stop since arriving in London, he also launched the his own party's "alternative to populism and nationalism."

Mr Verhofstadt said he was visiting as the leader of the liberals and democrats for Europe in the European Parliament, rather than as a Brexit negotiator. He is also an MEP and former Belgian prime minister.

A throng of Lib Dem activists greeted him, along with candidates for London in May 23's election, leader Sir Vince Cable, and Sir Ed Davey MP. Camden councillor Luisa Porritt is third on the party's list for the region.

Speaking while council workers cut the grass nearby, he said: "I think it's important to show that the European liberals and democrats support Vince Cable. Secondly, we want to show by coming here a message to the continent to say never repeat Brexit again. It's clear that Brexit has done far more damage than we ever thought.

Guy Verhofstadt speaks to Luisa Porritt on the campaign trail. Picture: Harry TaylorGuy Verhofstadt speaks to Luisa Porritt on the campaign trail. Picture: Harry Taylor

"I'm a Lib Dem. It's natural that people are looking to the Lib Dems when it comes to European elections. We want to be the alternative for nationalism and popularism."

He then spoke to one supportive voter in Camden Square, doors away from late-singer Amy Winehouse's former home.

You may also want to watch:

Luisa said: "We're delighted that Guy has come to support us, and he understands how important this election is for us. It's existential. He knows we need the support and that we're the biggest pro-European party in this country."

Vince Cable MP, Guy Verhofstadt and LibDem MEP Catherine Bearder with LD European election candidates and supporters in Camden Square on 10.05.19. Picture: Polly HancockVince Cable MP, Guy Verhofstadt and LibDem MEP Catherine Bearder with LD European election candidates and supporters in Camden Square on 10.05.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

In a poll conducted by YouGov a fortnight ago, in London the party were 18 points behind Labour in a crowded field of parties backing a second referendum.

The Green Party, the Lib Dems, and Chukka Umunna's Change UK shared 37 points between them.

Cllr Porritt, who was elected to Camden Council last year for Belsize, said she believed the Lib Dems would do well despite the competition.

She said: "We may miss out on getting as many pro-European MEPs as we can, but we're in the best position to capitalise on that remain vote after our strong local election results in London last year."

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly HancockCllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

"We've been a pro-European party for 50 years, and we've always been open and pro-European and internationalist. It's been our policy to have a referendum on Theresa May's deal since the day after the vote in 2016."

The 31-year-old said that the Labour vote in London appears to be weakening as the campaign goes on.

"I've been into strong Labour areas where previously that vote would be impenetrable for us. Areas like Hackney, Islington and Camden. We're finding tha the Labour vote is softening in a way that it wasn't before.

"There are a lot of very disappointed Labour voters, and it's important to express their voice if they voted for remain. I've spoken to people who have been Labour members for years, and it's heart wrenching for them, but they'll be voting for us in this election."

PROMOTED CONTENT

Award-winning development offers homes near London

Many of the apartments offer balconies with stunning views

St Albans' award-winning Gabriel Square development offers Londoners the chance to buy a luxury home with an easy commute to the capital

Thinking about becoming a foster parent to babies? Here's what to consider when fostering an infant

Sue Price fosters babies and new borns through Newham Council

Newham Recorder chats to Sue Price of East Ham, a foster parent who cares for babies through the Newham borough council, about what to expect as a foster carer to infants

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Wondering what charity events are coming up? If you would like to experience some of the best buildings, monuments and famous landmarks London sightseeing has to offer, as well as get involved with a good cause that serves the north London community, the Big Fun Walk on Sunday May 5 ticks all boxes.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read Hampstead & Highgate stories

Swain's Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain's Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Royal Free Hospital: CQC downgrades NHS trust to 'requires improvement' over safety, responsiveness and financial woes

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Royal Free Hospital: Four hour blood test wait for patients - as trust says to avoid peak times

Part of the queue for blood tests at the Royal Free Hospital, on Tuesday.

Barnet Council leader Richard Cornelius steps down, Dan Thomas will take over

Conservative leader Richard Cornelius
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Royal Free Hospital: CQC downgrades NHS trust to ‘requires improvement’ over safety, responsiveness and financial woes

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Royal Free Hospital: Four hour blood test wait for patients - as trust says to avoid peak times

Part of the queue for blood tests at the Royal Free Hospital, on Tuesday.

Barnet Council leader Richard Cornelius steps down, Dan Thomas will take over

Conservative leader Richard Cornelius

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson fired up for final day clash with Manchester City

Arsenal's Leah Williamson celebrates with family after winning the FA Women's Super League at full time during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Spurs down to bare bones with eight players potentially out of Everton encounter

Referee Craig Pawson shows Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son (floor) a red card after an altercation with Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma during the Premier League match (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

North Middlesex and Hughes relishing opening-day clash with Ealing

Evan Flowers in batting action for North Middlesex at Park Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Top four almost guaranteed, but final-day clash still holds importance

Tottenham Hotspur's Toni Jimenez, Jesus Perez, manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Miguel D'Agostino celebrate after the final whistle of the Champions League semi-final, second leg against Ajax (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery ‘proud’ as Gunners reach Europa League final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the press conference at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists