Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Finchley and Golders Green: Tactical voting in Barnet lived and died on social media and the Conservatives benefited

PUBLISHED: 13:52 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 13 December 2019

The Finchley and Golders Green count for the 2019 general election was held in Barnet. Conservative Mike Freer. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Finchley and Golders Green count for the 2019 general election was held in Barnet. Conservative Mike Freer. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Only a handful of people will have seen the reaction inside Finchley and Golders Green and Chipping Barnet's local Conservative associations when the Lib Dems and Labour confirmed they were standing in the seats.

While in an election campaign, parties rarely get overexcited, it wouldn't be surprising if the news was at least met with a wry smile.

As the results came in at the Allianz Park in Hendon on Friday morning, it became clear that the Labour and Liberal Democrat votes had divided the anti-Tory vote - and through that divide sailed Mike Freer and Theresa Villiers.

In the weeks before the election, there was talk of tactical voting by remain voters in the leafy enclave of north London to try to deny the sitting MPs the chance to return to parliament.

Leaflet after leaflet from the challenger parties went through the doors of houses in the two constituency, each insisting "only we can win".

In the end voters were left confused and the Conservative candidates benefitted.

You may also want to watch:

In Chipping Barnet, the Lib Dems' 5,932 votes would have more than seen Emma Whysall home safe and dry for the Labour Party if only a fifth of it had gone to her. Unlike in Finchley and Golders Green where they stood aside, the Green Party's candidacy also helped shore up Ms Villiers' position. In Chipping Barnet they got 1,288 votes - 76 more than Theresa Villiers majority.

Finchley and Golders Green was fiercely contested, with both parties doing their bit for deforestation by sending a ream of leaflets through households' letter boxes.

Nonetheless Mr Freer, like Ms Villiers, vastly increased his majority.

The Brexit Party standing down helped the Tories, but the refusal by Labour and the Liberal Democrats to cooperate at the top level in a quid-pro-quo meant both lost.

Ms Villiers' majority more than trebled, despite Labour activists in the run up claiming it was "too close to call" and sizing up a recount on the night.

While the esteem in which Mr Freer and Ms Villiers are held by voters was no doubt a factor, the chance was there for Labour and the Liberal Democrats to return MPs if they had worked together.

It turned out tactical voting was something that lived and died on social media, and seemingly didn't extend as far as the end of a pencil in a polling booth.

While national parties will always look to stand in every seat as a default, if both had been less proud and sought a pact then Luciana Berger and Emma Whysall could have been preparing for their first week in parliament for their new seats. Instead they will look on at a missed opportunity.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

5 things to check when searching for a care home

Connect with others in the community. Picture: Shutterstock/pressmaster

Help your loved one rediscover their independence in a safe, comfortable environment that can offer them the support they need.

How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out.

Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results from Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet and Hendon

A polling station in Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Harry Taylor

General Election 2019: Live results from Hampstead and Kilburn and Holborn and St Pancras

The count begins at Somers Town Sports Centre in Kings Cross. Picture: Hannah Somerville

General Election 2019: Tulip Siddiq says Labour Party needs to ‘rebuild trust’ after Hampstead and Kilburn win

HHE GE Camden

General Election 2019: Live results from Hornsey and Wood Green, Tottenham

The Haringey 2019 general election count. Picture: Sam Volpe

General Election 2019: Sir Keir Starmer says party needs to ‘reflect’ on ‘devastating’ election results

Keir Starmer speaks after retaining his seat at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rugby: Munster ready for ‘massive’ challenge at Saracens

Munster Coach Johann van Graan

Ljungberg pleased to see Arsenal changes pay off

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg

Wingate & Finchley manager Knight still has plenty of belief in his squad

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Loizou hopeful of Pajetat and Rowe returns for clash with Potters Bar Town

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Hampstead and Kilburn: Race for second showed a good night for the Conservatives and Lib Dem disappointment

Tulip Siddiq used her re-election speech to thank supporters, telling them:
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists