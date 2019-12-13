Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Hampstead and Kilburn: Race for second showed a good night for the Conservatives and Lib Dem disappointment

PUBLISHED: 13:55 13 December 2019

Tulip Siddiq used her re-election speech to thank supporters, telling them:

Tulip Siddiq used her re-election speech to thank supporters, telling them: "We have to win next time". Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

In the end it proved to be the battle for second place that was the most interesting part of the election night in Camden.

Hampstead and Kilburn Lib Dem hopeful Matt Sanders ahead of the final result. Picture: Harry TaylorHampstead and Kilburn Lib Dem hopeful Matt Sanders ahead of the final result. Picture: Harry Taylor

Bullish claims from Conservatives in the lead-up to the election that they were "throwing the kitchen sink" at Hampstead and Kilburn, gave way to an admission on the night that the party would be happy to cling on to second place.

It's the position the party has occupied in every election in the new seat since its formation in 2010.

Yet the Liberal Democrat campaign included a flurry of leaflets, a visit from the party's leader early in the campaign and there seemed to be a resurgence in support.

Activists seemed convinced they were likely to take a good chunk of the Tory vote and capitalise on Labour dragging its feet before adopting a second referendum position that in the end cost it votes outside the capital. It was also thought the Lib Dems might be the electoral beneficiaries of concerns about antisemitism in the Labour Party.

Tory hopeful for Hampstead and Kilburn Johnny Luk was Tory hopeful for Hampstead and Kilburn Johnny Luk was "delighted" by the exit poll result. Picture: Hannah Somerville

And they did gain more than 9,000 votes compared to 2017. But Tulip Siddiq's majority was only 1,400 down on the high-water mark for her party in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

It seems that despite a campaign that was made for the Lib Dems, and an energetic local candidate in Matt Sanders, the 13,121 votes this time around might be their own high-water mark.

It was always unlikely to seriously challenge Ms Siddiq, but to finish in third nearly 15,000 votes behind will be disappointing.

As for the Conservative Party, Johnny Luk finishing in second place will be regarded as a triumph - even if the party has shed 5,000 voters since 2017. Early signs at the count settled nerves that they would slump into third place.

The 13,892 Mr Luk won looks to be the party's core vote in the constituency, especially in remain-heavy Hampstead and Kilburn, and an area where Boris Johnson isn't flavour of the month.

While Tory activists and councillors from Camden flocked to Chipping Barnet to ultimately help save Theresa Villiers' seat with an increased majority, Mr Luk's campaign was run from the printer in Heath Hurst Road and the video editing software on his mobile phone.

Even with that, he still finished second. The party will be pleased to have a base to build on for 2024.

As for the Lib Dems, there might be some soul searching about how the party can improve on their result.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

5 things to check when searching for a care home

Connect with others in the community. Picture: Shutterstock/pressmaster

Help your loved one rediscover their independence in a safe, comfortable environment that can offer them the support they need.

How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out.

Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results from Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet and Hendon

A polling station in Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Harry Taylor

General Election 2019: Live results from Hampstead and Kilburn and Holborn and St Pancras

The count begins at Somers Town Sports Centre in Kings Cross. Picture: Hannah Somerville

General Election 2019: Tulip Siddiq says Labour Party needs to ‘rebuild trust’ after Hampstead and Kilburn win

HHE GE Camden

General Election 2019: Live results from Hornsey and Wood Green, Tottenham

The Haringey 2019 general election count. Picture: Sam Volpe

General Election 2019: Sir Keir Starmer says party needs to ‘reflect’ on ‘devastating’ election results

Keir Starmer speaks after retaining his seat at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rugby: Munster ready for ‘massive’ challenge at Saracens

Munster Coach Johann van Graan

Ljungberg pleased to see Arsenal changes pay off

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg

Wingate & Finchley manager Knight still has plenty of belief in his squad

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Loizou hopeful of Pajetat and Rowe returns for clash with Potters Bar Town

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Hampstead and Kilburn: Race for second showed a good night for the Conservatives and Lib Dem disappointment

Tulip Siddiq used her re-election speech to thank supporters, telling them:
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists