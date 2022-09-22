Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
London Zoo fundraising gala raises nearly £500k to save wildlife

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:36 PM September 22, 2022
Safari in the City guests explore ZSL London Zoo after hours

Safari in the City guests explore ZSL London Zoo after hours

ZSL London Zoo raised nearly £500,000 at a glittering gala night to save wildlife from extinction.

The zoo's green carpet was rolled out on Wednesday night (September 21) for ZSL’s annual Safari in the City fundraising gala, raising more than £436,000.  

The black-tie event, which featured a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – Patron of ZSL since her coronation in 1953 – was attended by 300 of the charity’s supporters including wildlife presenter Megan McCubbin, who hosted. A live auction was compered by Richard Madley.  

Actioneer Richard Madley hosts a live auction at ZSL's Safari in the City gala

Actioneer Richard Madley hosts a live auction at ZSL's Safari in the City gala

Guests joined ZSL scientists, zookeepers and conservationists who shared the vital work the international conservation charity is doing to protect wildlife, before heading into a safari-style marquee for the live auction and a vegan three-course dinner.

After-hour tours saw guests explore the conservation zoo, visiting species on the brink of extinction including three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, born in June.

Safari in the city host, Megan McCubbin,

Safari in the city host, Megan McCubbin, meets ZSL London Zoo's squirrel monkeys

The opportunity to name the cubs raised £51,000 as part of the evening’s live auction.  

ZSL cares for 184 threatened species at its two zoos, London and Whipsnade, including 17 species that are extinct in the wild – including the scimitar horned oryx and partula snails, which are now being reintroduced to wild habitats thanks to the vital work of ZSL and its partners.  

ZSL's executive director of fundraising, James Wren,

ZSL's executive director of fundraising, James Wren, compares tuxedos with Humbolt penguin Rainbow

ZSL’s fundraising director James Wren said: “It has been three years since we last held our Safari in the City fundraising gala but the threats facing wildlife remain just as stark.  

“With a million species under threat of extinction by 2030, from habitat loss, poaching and climate change, we are losing biodiversity at an alarming rate - now more than ever, the natural world needs our help."   

He said support from guests helped raise more than £436,000 for ZSL, "vital funds that will support our work and our commitment to creating a world where wildlife thrives". 

He added: “Since last night, our generous supporters have continued to pledge, and we expect this total to increase – which is a fantastic indicator of the passion and recognition of the importance of our work. We urge others to lend their support by donating via our website, zsl.org.” 

Guests entered a special marquee at ZSL's fundraising gala

Guests entered a special marquee at ZSL's fundraising gala

