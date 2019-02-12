Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

ZSL London Zoo emphatically defend ‘essential’ tiger breeding programme after criticism following big cat’s death

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 February 2019

Melati, the female tiger killed by a prospective mate at ZSL London. Picture: ZSL London

Melati, the female tiger killed by a prospective mate at ZSL London. Picture: ZSL London

Archant

After its involvement in a tiger breeding programme went horribly wrong last week – and it’s 10 year old female Melati died – ZSL London Zoo has defended its involvement in the “important” job of breeding the endangered big cats.

The Regent’s Park zoo announced last week that Melati, 10, had been mauled to death by younger male tiger Asim when they were first introduced on February 8.

Now, in response to a global petition started by advocacy firm Care2 which has gained almost 35,000 signatures, the zoo’s authorities have defended the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Care2’s advocacy team said: “This all just goes to show that even though the people involved had extensive experience with tigers, forcible breeding is unpredictable and can end in death.”

But ZSL pointed out that, with numbers of the endangered Sumatran tiger dwindling, breeding was actually essential to the species’ survival.

A spokesperson said: “The EEP is a tool used by zoos, aquariums and wildlife parks across Europe to manage conservation breeding programmes for a range of endangered species.

“With just 400 Critically Endangered Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, it’s important that tigers in zoos are given the opportunity to have cubs with other mates as part of the breeding programme - to ensure genetic diversity across the world’s zoos and ultimately safeguard the future of the species.”

Meanwhile, immediately after Melati’s death, zoo chief operating officer Kathryn England published a letter. She said: “Their role in zoos is as part of a breeding programme to form an assurance population against extinction in the wild. Because that is sadly a very real possibility.”

Kathryn added: “In the blink of an eye, with no obvious provocation, they turned on each other and our years of experience told us it was beyond normal. The initial skirmish lasted a few seconds and we were already reacting.

Melati had been a fixture at the zoo since 2013, when the tiger enclosure was first opened.

She had previously seen three cubs with her former mate Jae Jae survive to adulthood, but Jae Jae was moved to a different zoo last year as part of the EEP’s objective to ensure genetic diversity in the tiger population.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Late Stephenson try helps UCS down Actonians

UCS Old Boys cross for a try against Actonians (pic: Nick Cook)

Pochettino proud of Tottenham’s fight in spite of adversity

Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match against Watford at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Ofori beats Ellison to maintain unbeaten record

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Hendon keep run going with comfortable win over Bank

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

ZSL London Zoo emphatically defend ‘essential’ tiger breeding programme after criticism following big cat’s death

Melati, the female tiger killed by a prospective mate at ZSL London. Picture: ZSL London
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists