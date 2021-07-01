Mexican food chain Zambrero opens first UK outlet in Kentish Town

Published: 4:30 PM July 1, 2021

A Mexican food chain has opened its first UK outlet in Kentish Town.

Zambrero donates a meal to someone in need for every burrito or bowl purchased – 49 million meals so far – via its humanitarian partner Rise Against Hunger.

The restaurant boasts "a fresh take on Mexican favourites, a focus on modern superfood ingredients, specially crafted marinades and distinctive sauces".

It opened on June 29 in Kentish Town Road, next to Boots, and UK chief executive officer Emily Teh said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Zambrero in the UK and are excited to have chosen Kentish Town for our first restaurant.

"We look forward to introducing our Mexican-inspired food to the local community and moving ever closer to our goal of donating a billion Plate 4 Plate meals by 2025.”

You may also want to watch:

Zambrero has more than 200 restaurants globally, having been founded in 2005 in Canberra, Australia.