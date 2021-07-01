Mexican food chain Zambrero opens first UK outlet in Kentish Town
- Credit: Zambrero
A Mexican food chain has opened its first UK outlet in Kentish Town.
Zambrero donates a meal to someone in need for every burrito or bowl purchased – 49 million meals so far – via its humanitarian partner Rise Against Hunger.
The restaurant boasts "a fresh take on Mexican favourites, a focus on modern superfood ingredients, specially crafted marinades and distinctive sauces".
It opened on June 29 in Kentish Town Road, next to Boots, and UK chief executive officer Emily Teh said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Zambrero in the UK and are excited to have chosen Kentish Town for our first restaurant.
"We look forward to introducing our Mexican-inspired food to the local community and moving ever closer to our goal of donating a billion Plate 4 Plate meals by 2025.”
You may also want to watch:
Zambrero has more than 200 restaurants globally, having been founded in 2005 in Canberra, Australia.
Most Read
- 1 Police probe attack, lockdown parties and apparent drug use on council site
- 2 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
- 3 The Alliance: West Hampstead pub relisted asset of community value
- 4 Murderer loses sentence appeal over Camden killings in 2018
- 5 Players stage 'The Dream' in Hampstead Parish churchyard
- 6 Brent trio jailed after string of violent watch robberies in Childs Hill
- 7 Fundraiser for treatment of Muswell Hill student's genetic disorder
- 8 Hampstead primary school creates 'book hut' with skyline views
- 9 Letter: Praise for staff at Royal Free as NHS turns 73
- 10 Disabled swimmer mounts legal challenge over ponds charges