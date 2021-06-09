Grease is the word: Young bakers scoop awards in Queen's Crescent

Published: 3:19 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 4:00 PM June 9, 2021

The group of participants and helpers at the Dome youth club - Credit: QCCA

Camden youngsters who baked together online during lockdown finally sampled each other’s signature bakes at an awards ceremony last Monday (June 1).

The boys and girls aged 10 to 14 met in person to try out their treats after taking part in a six-week virtual cookery course at Queen’s Crescent Community Association (QCCA).

As well as learning how to make savoury and sweet foods such as flapjacks, cheese scones and pizzas, the young chefs came away with AQA awards in baking, food handling and cooking skills.

They collected their certificates at the Dome youth club from QCCA’s CEO Foyezur Miah and celebrated afterwards by sharing a selection of their home-made cakes.

Baker Sienna Rackal, 12, said: “I really liked the online lessons. They were an escape from lockdown and a great way of bringing the community together.

Two boys chuffed with their showing - Credit: QCCA

“It was nice to finally get to meet everyone in person instead of seeing them on a pixelated screen.

“Some people brought in bakes so we all ate cakes and had a little tea party afterwards. I think we’ll stay in touch.”

The QCCA baking course run during lockdown was funded by the National Lottery and supported by partner GOAL.