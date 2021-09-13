Gallery
York Rise street party back in Dartmouth Park action
Published: 4:03 PM September 13, 2021
- Credit: Debbie Bourne
The York Rise street party returned to Dartmouth Park with a bang on Sunday.
This year’s celebration on September 12 included live music, cinema, talks, theatre, food, drink and art.
The festivities saw large crowds gather to enjoy the sunshine in front of four stages and a long stretch of stalls.
The event, organised by Camden New Journal reporter Danny Carrier, saw environmental group Transition Kentish Town turn Dartmouth Park Road into a “green street”.
The outdoor party was one of a number of festivals put on in Camden this summer following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.