Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

York Rise street party back in Dartmouth Park action

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:03 PM September 13, 2021   
York Rise street party

- Credit: Debbie Bourne

The York Rise street party returned to Dartmouth Park with a bang on Sunday.

This year’s celebration on September 12 included live music, cinema, talks, theatre, food, drink and art.

The festivities saw large crowds gather to enjoy the sunshine in front of four stages and a long stretch of stalls.

York Rise street party

- Credit: Debbie Bourne

York Rise street party

- Credit: Cllr Lorna Russell

The event, organised by Camden New Journal reporter Danny Carrier, saw environmental group Transition Kentish Town turn Dartmouth Park Road into a “green street”.  

The outdoor party was one of a number of festivals put on in Camden this summer following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

York Rise street party

- Credit: Debbie Bourne

York Rise street party

- Credit: Cllr Lorna Russell

York Rise street party

- Credit: Debbie Bourne

York Rise street party

- Credit: Debbie Bourne

You may also want to watch:

Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

(c) ZSL London Zoo

Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The Beaky Band

Hampstead Heath | Gallery

Jazz time on Hampstead Heath to mark Act's 150th anniversary

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Cllr Adam Jogee; Aaron Wilson; Catherine West MP; Cllr Ruth Gordon

Three Compasses pub reopens in Hornsey

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Simon Greenberg and his son Sam 

Obituary

Simon Greenberg: Spurs fan, Arsenal bane and Chelsea's 'man of trust'

Rhidian Wynn Davies

Logo Icon