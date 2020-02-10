Search

YMCA North London call for volunteers to Sleep Easy in school hall to fundraised to fight homelessness

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 February 2020

Rough sleeping campaigners at the North London YMCA. Picture: YMCA North London

Rough sleeping campaigners at the North London YMCA. Picture: YMCA North London

YMCA North London are encouraging kind-hearted locals to support a fundraising 'Sleep Easy' to raise awareness of the difficulties of homelessness.

The charity, is holding the event at St Mary's Primary School in Hornsey and organisers want volunteers to sign up to sleep at the school for the evening.

The March 6 event also includes entertainment and powerful talks from young people who have benefitted from services at the YMCA before people bed-down.

Volunteers are sponsored, and last year's night raised £15,000 which helped the charity house young people at risk of homelessness.

Emma Samuel, YMCA North London's head of housing and support services, said: "We know from our experience over the years that without the support we offer, many more young people would be sleeping on the streets and have less options and less chance of realising their potential.

"We are calling on the local community, old and young, to sign up to the YMCA Sleep Easy Week to help us support young people in our services today and into the future. One night out can make a lifetime difference."

To register for the Sleep Easy event with YMCA North London visit: ymcanorthlondon.org.uk/what-we-do/accommodation/sleep-easy/

