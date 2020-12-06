WSL: Tottenham 3 Brighton 1

Published: 5:49 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Alex Morgan netted her first goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 to earn their first Barclays FA Women’s Super League win of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Denise O'Sullivan (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Josie Green battle for the ball - Credit: PA

In their first game under new manager Rehanne Skinner, Spurs went ahead through an early free kick from Kerys Harrop, but were swiftly penned back when Brighton equalised from the spot through Inessa Kaagman.

However, a brilliant solo run from Angela Addison and a spot kick from Morgan in the second half moved Spurs’ to ninth in the table.

Spurs were starting life under new manager Skinner and got off to the perfect start when Harrop struck early with her first goal for the club.

Her powerful direct free-kick from the right-hand side proving too much to handle for Megan Walsh in the Brighton net.

You may also want to watch:

The home side were then quick to chase a second and could’ve doubled their lead minutes later when a rapid counterattack from a Brighton corner sent Rosella Ayane in behind, but she could only lash her shot just wide of the post.

Despite conceding this early pressure, Brighton swiftly got a foot hold in the game and equalised midway through the first half when Kaagman confidently converted from the penalty spot.

In the second half, the game turned again and Spurs were back in front through a fine solo run from Addison.

Following great individual persistence, she broke past the Brighton defence before taking the ball around the keeper and slotting home into an empty net.

Brighton did come close to an equaliser for the second time as Kaagman rattled the crossbar from a long-range effort.

However, Spurs sealed the three points late on as Morgan converted a penalty kick with ease as she scored her first goal for the club.

Tottenham manager Skinner said: “Leading this team is something I’ve been looking forward to and, given all the work we’ve done over the past few weeks, I always believed we would have a response today.

“We had some great possession and created a number of chances so of course I couldn’t be happier.

“I was also really pleased for Alex as she’s been building up her fitness over the past few months and getting back to where she wants to be, and getting the goal today will have helped with that process.”

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Becky Spencer, Shelina Zardorksy, Josie Green, Kerys Harrop, Anna Filbrey, Ria Percival, Alex Morgan (Williams 84), Angela Addison, Alanna Kennedy (Naz 84), Rosella Ayane (Quinn 58), Ashleigh Neville.

Unused subs: Whitehouse, Leon, Graham, Godfrey, Sulola.

*To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.