Picture special: World Book Day 2019 at Hampstead and Highgate primary schools

PUBLISHED: 16:28 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 08 March 2019

Highgate Primary School. Year 3: Juliusz and Amelie, both seven, Thumila, eight, and Caylet, seven.

Highgate Primary School. Year 3: Juliusz and Amelie, both seven, Thumila, eight, and Caylet, seven.

Archant

Ham&High photographer Timothy Spurr was out and about in north London yesterday to capture the best World Book Day costumes.

New End Primary School, Sebastian, 10, Phoebe and Albion, both six.New End Primary School, Sebastian, 10, Phoebe and Albion, both six.

Schoolchildren across Hampstead, Highgate and the surrounding area came in dressed as their favourite heroes and villains, fiction and non-fiction characters, humans, animals, and just about everything else that’s ever appeared on the printed page.

Scroll down to see what Timothy captured as he visited New End, Highgate, Coleridge and Blanche Nevile schools.

Did you take your own photos? We’d love to see them! Send them to michael.adkins@archant.co.uk and the best will appear in our special World Book Day supplement on Thursday.

New End Primary School. Liberta and Kriela, both nine, Bay, 10, Tobias, eight, and Jonida, nine.New End Primary School. Liberta and Kriela, both nine, Bay, 10, Tobias, eight, and Jonida, nine.

New End Primary SchoolNew End Primary School

New End Primary SchoolNew End Primary School

Highgate Primary School. Year 5: Leo, 10.Highgate Primary School. Year 5: Leo, 10.

Highgate.Pimary School, Year 5: Gabby, nine, and Naveh, 10.Highgate.Pimary School, Year 5: Gabby, nine, and Naveh, 10.

Highgate Primary School, Year 5: Gabby, nine.Highgate Primary School, Year 5: Gabby, nine.

Highgate Primary School. Year 4: Maeva, eight, Lili, Amber and Yacoub, nine, and Rivo, eight,Highgate Primary School. Year 4: Maeva, eight, Lili, Amber and Yacoub, nine, and Rivo, eight,

Highgate Primary School. Year 4: Aurelian, nine, Freddie, eight, Jasmine, nine, and Olivia, eight.Highgate Primary School. Year 4: Aurelian, nine, Freddie, eight, Jasmine, nine, and Olivia, eight.

Highgate Primary School. Year 1: Lucy, five, and Lenny, six.Highgate Primary School. Year 1: Lucy, five, and Lenny, six.

Highgate.Primary School, Year 1: Sam and Ayana, both five.Highgate.Primary School, Year 1: Sam and Ayana, both five.

Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Tom, four.Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Tom, four.

Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Sianna, Ella and David, nine.Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Sianna, Ella and David, nine.

Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Luca, 10.Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Luca, 10.

Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Jayden and Addy, both 10.Coleridge Primary School. Year 5: Jayden and Addy, both 10.

Coleridge Primary School, Year 2: Tom, Madison and Freya, all seven.Coleridge Primary School, Year 2: Tom, Madison and Freya, all seven.

Coleridge Primary School. Year 2: Luca, six, Max, six, and Hanne, seven.Coleridge Primary School. Year 2: Luca, six, Max, six, and Hanne, seven.

Coleridge Primary School Year 2Coleridge Primary School Year 2

Coleridge Primary School. Year 2: Florence, seven, Henry, six, and Tess, seven.Coleridge Primary School. Year 2: Florence, seven, Henry, six, and Tess, seven.

Blanche Nevile Primary School. Year 2 Jamil, eight.Blanche Nevile Primary School. Year 2 Jamil, eight.

Blanche Nevile Primary School. Year 2: Jaiden, sixBlanche Nevile Primary School. Year 2: Jaiden, six

Blanche Nevile Primary School Year 2: Jaiden, six.Blanche Nevile Primary School Year 2: Jaiden, six.

Blanche Nevile Year 2: Emir, sevenBlanche Nevile Year 2: Emir, seven

