Woman dies after house fire in Muswell Hill
Michael Boniface and Joey Grostern
Published: 10:35 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 10:52 AM April 16, 2021
- Credit: Joey Grostern
A woman has died after a fire in Muswell Hill this morning.
The woman died at the scene after a blaze at a house in Springfield Avenue, which began at around 6.30am.
The fire, in a first floor flat with five rooms, was under control three hours later – and its cause is under investigation by London Fire Brigade.
Firefighters tackled the blaze from the roof, including around 40 officers from Hornsey, Holloway, Finchley and Tottenham fire stations.
Residents in the next-door property were asked to leave as a precaution.
You may also want to watch:
A police cordon is in place at the scene, with Springfield Avenue closed off, as investigations continue.
Most Read
- 1 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
- 2 What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village
- 3 Vivianne Miedema voted Women's Super League's greatest ever player
- 4 Highgate's Food Bank Aid's year of giving - and a search for a bigger home
- 5 For Nazanin's sake, hostage-taking must be a nuclear deal issue
- 6 Camden's Levertons to arrange the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17
- 7 Tulip Siddiq MP: 'Nurseries are at the brink of collapse'
- 8 Crackdown on 'blue badge' disability parking fraud in Haringey
- 9 Arsenal boss Arteta faces injury crisis decisions
- 10 Arts centre? Rock'n'roll museum? What future for Hampstead Police Station?
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus