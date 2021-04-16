Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman dies after house fire in Muswell Hill

Michael Boniface and Joey Grostern

Published: 10:35 AM April 16, 2021    Updated: 10:52 AM April 16, 2021
Firefighters in Springfield Avenue

Firefighters in Springfield Avenue - Credit: Joey Grostern

A woman has died after a fire in Muswell Hill this morning.  

The woman died at the scene after a blaze at a house in Springfield Avenue, which began at around 6.30am.  

The fire, in a first floor flat with five rooms, was under control three hours later – and its cause is under investigation by London Fire Brigade. 

Firefighters tackled the blaze from the roof, including around 40 officers from Hornsey, Holloway, Finchley and Tottenham fire stations.  

Residents in the next-door property were asked to leave as a precaution.

A police cordon is in place at the scene, with Springfield Avenue closed off, as investigations continue.

London Fire Brigade
Muswell Hill News

