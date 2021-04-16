Woman dies after house fire in Muswell Hill

Published: 10:35 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 10:52 AM April 16, 2021

A woman has died after a fire in Muswell Hill this morning.

The woman died at the scene after a blaze at a house in Springfield Avenue, which began at around 6.30am.

The fire, in a first floor flat with five rooms, was under control three hours later – and its cause is under investigation by London Fire Brigade.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from the roof, including around 40 officers from Hornsey, Holloway, Finchley and Tottenham fire stations.

Residents in the next-door property were asked to leave as a precaution.

A police cordon is in place at the scene, with Springfield Avenue closed off, as investigations continue.