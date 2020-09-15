Search

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 17:20 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 15 September 2020

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A woman says she is “traumatised” after she was allegedly racially attacked in Hampstead.

The 24-year-old, who did not want to be named, says she was cornered in Elm Row on Friday by a man who racially abused her and punched her twice.

The woman, who suffers from anxiety, said the alleged incident was terrifying and had “shaken her to the core”.

Police confirmed no arrest has been made at this point.

“I’ve lived in this area my whole life and I can’t believe this happened in Hampstead,” she said.

The woman said the attacker followed her after she was the subject of a catcall from another man in a passing car.

The attacker approached the woman and allegedly insulted her for wearing a headscarf.

The 24-year-old said he then pursued her as she crossed the road to try and get away from him, as she cried and screamed for help.

When the woman found a resident nearby, the attacker was said to have left and police later arrived.

The woman said she wanted her attacker to face justice.

“It has affected me a lot, especially because I have really bad anxiety,” she said.

“I was just in the process of getting my mental health better. I was on the verge of starting gym on the weekend.

“I was very much excited about life, and I still am.

“I really don’t want him to taint that image, but what happened honestly scared me and shook me to my core. I was so confused, so upset, so angry and annoyed that someone yielded so much power over me for literally just wearing a headscarf.”

A Met Police spokesperson said they were aware of a report of a woman being verbally and physically assaulted in Elm Row, and that no arrest had yet been made.

The spokesperson said: “Officers made contact with the victim and took a statement in which it was reported a woman was verbally and physically assaulted by a man at approximately 5pm on Friday, September 11.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 4065/12Sep.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

