Highgate almshouses celebrate 300th anniversary
- Credit: Wollaston & Pauncefort Almshouse Charity
A special tea party was held to mark the 300th anniversary of almshouses in Highgate.
The Wollaston & Pauncefort Almshouse Charity, a sheltered housing scheme, in Southwood Road, celebrated the anniversary on Saturday (September 17).
Originally founded by Sir John Wollaston in 1658, the almshouses were rebuilt and extended in 1722 by Edward Pauncefort. Both men were Highgate School governors at different times.
The terrace consisted of 12 cottages either side of a central charity school for girls.
In the 1980s, these were improved by doubling the size of each, reducing the number to six and creating individual bathrooms.
On the anniversary, residents enjoyed tea, cake and a short history quiz, which was won by Janet Betham.
Carol Kenning, 82, won a prize for being the oldest resident.
Chairman of the trustees Richard Sage thanked the residents for being "kind-hearted, generous, honest, friendly, uncomplaining and decent".
"It makes the trustees' task all the more fulfilling," he added.