Royal Free Charity contractor apologises for short notice of Hampstead Hill School’s fire escape route closure

The pathway which runs past Hampstead Hill School and the Royal Free Charity's new Pears Building. Picture: Archant Archant

The contractor criticised for closing a path which served as a Hampstead school’s fire escape route with just three days notice has apologised.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Willmott Dixon, which is carrying out work on the Royal Free Charity’s new Pears Building in Rosslyn Hill, shut an alley so it could be used by lorries and trucks as an access road.

The contractor has accepted not enough notice was given to Hampstead Hill School and the construction working group (CWG) set up to scrutinise the project.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Criticism over ‘lack of transparency’ and short notice for path closure between school and hospital building

It said it had also worked with the school to alter its closure plans to ensure the path could be used in case of an evacuation, and the route is now only closed between 7.30am and 4m on weekdays.

CWG member and Hampstead Town councillor Maria Higson (Con) had criticised the firm and the Royal Free Charity over the “complete lack of transparency”.

A spokesperson said: “We provided three days of notice before the closure of the footpath, which we accept is too short and apologise for the inconvenience.”

They added they hoped to be a “a good neighbour” and ran “social value projects” to help locals.