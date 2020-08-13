Search

Royal Free Charity contractor apologises for short notice of Hampstead Hill School’s fire escape route closure

PUBLISHED: 15:54 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 13 August 2020

The pathway which runs past Hampstead Hill School and the Royal Free Charity's new Pears Building. Picture: Archant

Archant

The contractor criticised for closing a path which served as a Hampstead school’s fire escape route with just three days notice has apologised.

Willmott Dixon, which is carrying out work on the Royal Free Charity’s new Pears Building in Rosslyn Hill, shut an alley so it could be used by lorries and trucks as an access road.

The contractor has accepted not enough notice was given to Hampstead Hill School and the construction working group (CWG) set up to scrutinise the project.

READ MORE: Criticism over ‘lack of transparency’ and short notice for path closure between school and hospital building

It said it had also worked with the school to alter its closure plans to ensure the path could be used in case of an evacuation, and the route is now only closed between 7.30am and 4m on weekdays.

CWG member and Hampstead Town councillor Maria Higson (Con) had criticised the firm and the Royal Free Charity over the “complete lack of transparency”.

A spokesperson said: “We provided three days of notice before the closure of the footpath, which we accept is too short and apologise for the inconvenience.”

They added they hoped to be a “a good neighbour” and ran “social value projects” to help locals.

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

'He lived and breathed pubs': Family and friends pay tribute to former landlord who ran the Spaniards, the Flask and the King's Head

David Nichol. Picture: Nichol family

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Warning as bathers ignore 'no swimming' signs at Model Boating Pond

The Model Boating Pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge's ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

A Level results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools in Hampstead and Highgate – and across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

At Fortismere School, Catherine Cassidy achieved three A*s and Joe Glass got three As in their A Levels. Picture: Fortismere

Reading's Carter 'all business' on return to Arsenal

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

I'll justify the hype against Rachel Ball says Shannon Courtenay

Shannon Courtenay ahead of her fight with Rachel Ball (Pic: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Chris Powell becomes head of coaching at Tottenham Hotspur academy

Chris Powell during his time with Derby County

Brondesbury captain Overy praises the set-up over North Middlesex ahead of fixture

J Overy of Brondesbury (L) during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019