'Trees at the Heath to be part of the Queen's legacy'

Opinion

Golders Hill Park is being given a tree from the Tree of Trees sculpture featured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

Autumn is upon us, and it is a great time to visit the Heath.

The leaves are changing colour, and this beautiful sight makes you appreciate the wide variety of tree species we have on the site even more.

Talking of trees, we are delighted to have been chosen to receive a tree from that extraordinary Tree of Trees sculpture which was displayed at Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

Our tree is an alder tree, which will be planted in Golders Hill Park, where you may remember events were held for the Golden and the Platinum Jubilees.

We are also pleased that this is not the only tree that will be planted on the Heath as part of a living legacy in Her Late Majesty the Queen’s honour.

William Upton says that a living legacy of Queen Elizabeth II will be planted on the Heath - Credit: City of London Corporation

During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Heath was selected as one of the locations for the Queen’s Green Canopy – a tree-planting initiative which is taking place across the country. So, in addition to the alder, 33 new trees will be planted on the Heath in the coming season.

The proposed tree species and the three planting locations for them have been carefully selected to increase biodiversity and to reflect the Heath’s historic landscape and open vistas.

Another project, which will create more aquatic habitat to boost biodiversity, is well underway following an impressive fund-raising effort by RedFrog – or to give them their formal name, the Redington Frognal Association.

A pond, that featured in the art work of John Constable, has been reinstated at Branch Hill, near to Whitestone Pond. The new Pond has been excavated by the Heath’s Conservation Team and further landscaping and planting will take place in the Spring.

We can probably look forward to a few new sketches and updates about the wildlife which will no doubt thrive here.

It was also good to hear that Golders Hill Park and the Hill Garden were winners of gold awards in the London in Bloom competition which were recently announced.

London in Bloom recognises excellence in horticulture, biodiversity, sustainability, and community involvement - and aims to share good practice amongst all of London’s parks and green spaces -- so it is excellent that the Heath has once again hit Gold.

A lot of work goes into the Heath and its garden areas from the staff, volunteers and community groups and our congratulations must go to all of them.

It just leaves me to add that if you would like to help us care for the Heath, there are various volunteer opportunities available, in particular through Heath Hands. There is further information on our website and on their heath-hands.org.uk website.

William Upton QC is chair of City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath Management Committee.