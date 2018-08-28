Search

Who ate all the mince pies? Fundraiser only eating festive baked snacks until Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:45 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 18 December 2018

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

A Belsize Park fundraiser has made mincemeat of his target of only eating mince pies until Christmas.

Padraig 'Pod' Howard and a mince pie, during his odyssey of eating just the festive baked goods between December 1 and Christmas Day this year. Picture: Pod HowardPadraig 'Pod' Howard and a mince pie, during his odyssey of eating just the festive baked goods between December 1 and Christmas Day this year. Picture: Pod Howard

Padraig Howard, known to his friends as Pod, has been eating just the baked festive snack since December 1, and will finish his challenge on Christmas Day. He is raising money for homeless charity Crisis, and has already smashed his £1,000 target.

It all started last year, when friends of the 27-year-old noticed how much of an minced pie obsessive he is.

“They said I always seemed to have a mince pie in my hand, and we totted how much I’d eaten and it came to around 60 - which I don’t think is that many.

“It then came around to this year and I decided to go for it, and Crisis are particularly important at this time of year.

“We’ve seen a lot of homeless people and rough sleepers in the last few years, and it does a lot of great work with them.”

Pod is no stranger to fundraisers, having raised cash for Muscular Dystrophy and Keen London in the past.

So far the challenge is going “surprisingly well,” he says. However he has moved away from three square meals of mince pies a day to snacking whenever he feels like it.

The baked goods aficionado said cheaper brands tend to be more sugary, whereas more expensive bakes tend to leave him feeling better. His favourite is from central London bakery Konditor and Cook.

Before taking on the task, he also spoke to doctors to make sure was able to take on the sharp increase in sugar.

“They told me to take supplements to make sure I would be able to take the increased amount of glucose, and would still get enough vitamins.”

With the clock counting down until he can eat normal food again, although it’s something he worries about.

“I’m worried that I might throw up my Christmas dinner. The doctors have told me to eat very slowly, as my body will be adapting.”

However even after his deluge of mince pies, he’s not sure if he’ll be scarred for life.

“I could see them next year and think ‘never again’,” he said.

