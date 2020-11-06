New mental health hospital at Whittington to ‘tackle stigma’ – with building works set to begin

Angela McNab, Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust (C&I) chief executive; Danny Hine, project manager; Kevin Mahon, construction manager; Jackie Smith, C&I chair. Picture: Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust Archant

Building works are set to begin on a new mental health hospital at the Whittington.

Designs for the new hospital. Picture: Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust Designs for the new hospital. Picture: Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust

The hospital will have five wards across four floors and it will sit opposite Highgate Mental Health Centre to extend its existing services.

The purpose-built facilty will replace “ageing” inpatient wards at St Pancras Hospital. Construction works are set to start this winter and finish by 2023.

Jackie Smith, chair of the Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Once built, our new hospital will support many local people to recover in a modern, therapeutic facility.

“We know that buildings can contribute towards the stigma associated with mental health care and we hope that the new environment, created in close collaboration with service users and carers, will help to change those perceptions and encourage more local people who need mental health support, to seek the help they need.”

The hospital will include single en-suite bedrooms, a family visiting room, a sports hall and outdoor space.

The ramp leading to Dartmouth Park Hill has been closed and there will be no access to this route during the works.