Hospital competition inspired by Whittington's cat

Published: 1:39 PM December 18, 2020

The winners of the Whittington Hospital's colourful cats competition have been announced.

During the second lockdown, children in Islington and Haringey sent in entries and the winners are Matilda, aged nine, and four-year-olds Elizabeth and Leonard.

Each of their drawings, alongside dozens of other entries, are being displayed in the Whittington Hospital's maternity department.

Matilda's cat picture for the Whittington Hospital. - Credit: Whittington Hospital

The hospital, on Highgate Hill, is near the spot where legend has it Dick Whittington was dissuaded from fleeing London by the sound of Bow bells, which promised he would be mayor of London one day. Today there is a statue in honour of his cat.

The competition was in support of The Whittington Health Charity, which purchases equipment, funds projects and improves facilities.

During the pandemic, the charity has funded therapy service for staff.

Elizabeth cat picture for the Whittington Hospital. - Credit: Whittington Hospital

Baroness Julia Neuberger, chair of Whittington Health, said: “Seeing local children motivated to support the NHS this year has been hugely uplifting, and bringing their artwork into the hospital demonstrates Whittington’s place in our community.

"Our charity relies on our community to support its work caring for our staff and patients.”

To find out more about the Whittington Health Charity, please go to www.whittington.nhs.uk/charity.

Leonard with his Whittington Hospital cat competition prize. - Credit: Whittington Hospital

Matilda with her Whittington Hospital cat competition prize. - Credit: Whittington Hospital



