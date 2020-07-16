5 great brunch spots in north London

One of the best meals of the week, a leisurely brunch can’t be beat – however you like your eggs. Here are the best cafes and restaurants in north London serving up full English breakfasts, eggs benedict and all the brunch options in between.

The Haberdashery

22 Middle Lane, Crouch End, N8 8PL

The Haberdashery in Crouch End is a cracking little gem hidden down Middle Lane. With an all-day breakfast and brunch menu, the food is excellent. It’s also well-suited to social-distancing too, with a wisteria-lined garden giving enough space for Covid-concerned customers to feel safe.

The Fields Beneath

52a Prince of Wales Rd, Kentish Town, NW5 3LN

A plant-filled vegan café that also sells pantry goods. Offering a smaller menu post-lockdown, but are adding to it all the time, to include hot dishes, sandwiches and breakfast options.

Greenberry Café

101 Regent’s Park Rd, Primrose Hill, NW1 8UR

Offering a different menu for weekend and weekday brunches, this upmarket neighbourhood café also has a pretty good wine list. Currently offering curbside pick-up.

Silverberry Hampstead

14 Pond St, Hampstead, NW3 2PS

A Mediterranean-inspired deli and kitchen with plenty of outdoor seating. Offering breakfast staples as well as shakshuka, beetroot falafel and roasted sweet potato with chickpeas, halloumi and pomegranate.

The Wet Fish

242 West End Lane, West Hampstead, NW6 1LG

Housed in a former fishmonger, The Wet Fish is a neighbourhood café, brasserie and gallery. The brunch menu offers deals as well as weekend specials. Live music is set to make a return.