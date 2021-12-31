Dr Richard Wiseman (left), a psychologist, chats to a clown at the Freud Museum, as he sits on Sigmund Freud's infamous couch - Credit: PA

Celebrate the dawn of a new year, by getting out and about and exploring all that north London has to offer.

Check out our weekly round up of what's on in Brent, Camden, Hackney and Islington.

Board game café

Where: 41 Kingsland High Street, E8 2JS

When: Open from 10am

Draughts is London’s seminal board game venue.

There are over 1,000 unique board games on its shelves to choose from as you enjoy food and drink with your friends. Staff are on hand to recommend games.

Book a table online, and reconnect with your friends while enjoying food and craft beer.

See draughtslondon.com.



Festive light display

Where: Museum of the Home, 136 Kingsland Road, E2 8EA

When: 3pm to 9pm every day until February

See this year's major light installation in the gardens at the Museum of the Home.

Award-winning lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun's artwork is inspired by east Asian night markets that light up the sky, and sell delicious foods including winter melon soup.

The light installation is located in the museum's Kingsland Road Gardens.

The lights can be seen from the gardens until 4.45pm and after that time through the gates.

Play darts

Where: Flight Club, 56 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0NY

When: Every day, but you need to book in advance online

Flight Club has reinvented darts for the 21st century.

There are a range of multi-player games designed to bring people together and to keep you unexpectedly hooked and entertained.

It's suitable for people of all abilities, from expert darts snipers to total beginners.

Add to the mix tasty food and drink, from pizzas and sharing boards to bespoke cocktails.

Games cost from £10 per person.

See flightclubdarts.com/london/location-islington.

Watch opera at the cinema

Where: Lexi cinema, 194b Chamberlayne Road, Brent, NW10 3JU

When: 5.55pm on January 1

Watch lavishly staged productions direct from New York’s Metropolitan Opera in the comfort of the Lexi's auditorium.

There is a special New Year's Day screening of Cinderella at the boutique art house cinema.

Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s Cendrillonis is presented with an English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess.

Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads the cast, which includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.

Tickets cost £30.

See thelexicinema.co.uk/opera.



Visit the Freud Museum

Where: 20 Maresfield Gardens, Hampstead, NW3 5SX

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm

Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, and his family lived in the Freud Museum after they escaped Austria following the Nazi annexation in 1938.

It remained their family home until the death of Freud’s youngest daughter Anna in 1982.

The museum now houses a collection of antiquities and research resources in the field of psychoanalysis.

Freud’s entire personal library is stored there, and the centrepiece of his study is the infamous psychoanalytic couch used by his patients.