Video

Ham&High relaunch: What our local newspaper means to readers

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:45 AM April 27, 2021   
Some of the Ham&High faces who help make our newspaper what it is

Some of the Ham&High faces who help make our newspaper what it is - Credit: Archant

We want to say a huge thank you to all of our readers who have supported the Ham&High’s relaunch over the past fortnight.  

To mark the occasion, we've put together a video from familiar faces around Hampstead and Highgate on what our newspaper means to the local community. 

The relaunch sees us put a focus on longer reads and analysis on issues that matter to communities in north London.

Topics we’ve already delved into include the future of Hampstead Village; the health of Highgate High Street; the management of Hampstead Heath; and the campaign to #loveourtrees.

On May 21 we’re hosting Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health – a day of panels, interviews and discussions around mental health. To register click here

We've also launched a mobile phone app and redesigned the paper's layout.

12 April 2021, non essential retail and pubs open after lockdown.Pictured, friends sit around an ou

The changes will help us to keep reporting on the local community - Credit: Polly Hancock

Editor Andre Langlois said: “We're so grateful to the people who have supported us over the years, and for the response to the recent changes.

"We're committed to bringing the latest news and in-depth features – and representing the people of the Ham&High patch – for years to come."

To subscribe to the Ham&High click here.

