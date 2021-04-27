Ham&High relaunch: What our local newspaper means to readers

Video

Published: 10:45 AM April 27, 2021

Some of the Ham&High faces who help make our newspaper what it is - Credit: Archant

We want to say a huge thank you to all of our readers who have supported the Ham&High’s relaunch over the past fortnight.

To mark the occasion, we've put together a video from familiar faces around Hampstead and Highgate on what our newspaper means to the local community.

The relaunch sees us put a focus on longer reads and analysis on issues that matter to communities in north London.

Topics we’ve already delved into include the future of Hampstead Village; the health of Highgate High Street; the management of Hampstead Heath; and the campaign to #loveourtrees.

On May 21 we’re hosting Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health – a day of panels, interviews and discussions around mental health. To register click here.

We've also launched a mobile phone app and redesigned the paper's layout.

The changes will help us to keep reporting on the local community - Credit: Polly Hancock

Editor Andre Langlois said: “We're so grateful to the people who have supported us over the years, and for the response to the recent changes.

"We're committed to bringing the latest news and in-depth features – and representing the people of the Ham&High patch – for years to come."

