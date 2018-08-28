Search

What’s a mathnasium? New tutoring business replaces Crouch End’s Muddy Boots butcher’s

PUBLISHED: 11:42 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:24 08 February 2019

The Mathnasium in Crouch End. Picture: Martin Heaton Cooper

High streets change, but when the old Muddy Boots butchers in Crouch End shut up shop, who would have predicted that it’s replacement would be a ‘mathnasium’?

The new business is the brainchild of Martin Heaton Cooper, 50, who has opened up a franchise of a Maths tutoring club which has taken America and Canada by storm.

He told this newspaper: “The model is that it’s like a club membership. Kids come along and they do their work in a stimulating environment. The response has been great!”

Open after school and on a Sunday morning, tutoring staff at the Mathnasium, which is on Broadway Parade – Martin was able to re-use and recyle lots of the fittings from Muddy Boots, even the awning – will assess the maths needs of children before giving them a tailored programme of help.

Martin, who lives in Muswell Hill, added: “I think our’s is one of the first five in the UK. It’s a really exciting thing to be part of.”

