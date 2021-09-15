Skyscraper plans rejected by Westminster Council over damage to views

Published: 10:53 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM September 15, 2021

Plans for new skyscrapers in Little Venice have been rejected by Westminster Council. - Credit: Westminster Council/ Berkeley Homes

Westminster Council has voted against plans to build a 32-storey skyscraper on the basis that it could spoil some of the capital’s much-loved views.

Developer Berkeley Homes had hoped to build three towers on the site of Paddington Green police station as part of the West End Gate project in Little Venice.

But council planning bosses voted five to one to reject the application over concerns the height of the main building would impact protected views of Hyde Park, Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill.

The proposals will now be taken to the London mayor’s office to decide whether the 18 and 15-storey towers and central skyscraper are built.

The site could boast 556 flats and 6,170 square metres of retail and office floor space.

Concerns had been raised about the impact the 32-storey tower would have on heritage assets in the neighbourhood including conservation areas in Paddington Green, Bayswater and Maida Vale.

Homes in the project have been priced between £950,000 and £2.6 million. They include a range of properties from one-bedroom apartments to penthouses in a 30-storey tower block.

Berkley Homes reduced the height of the main new proposed tower from 39 storeys to 32 storeys in the hope it would pass its application, but councillors believed the two large towers would have too significant an impact on the surrounding area.

The Royal Parks previously objected to the proposal as it claimed the plan could spoil the view from Primrose Hill and could have an impact on people visiting the park.

Residents fear the buildings would ruin London's skyline - Credit: Westminster Council/ Berkeley Homes

The Maida Vale Society objected to the development as it similarly claimed it would spoil skyline views from Regent's Park and Primrose Hill.

It said the development would also cause "more than substantial harm" to the Little Venice conservation area.

In its objection, the society said: "Whilst we note the efforts made in respect of the improvements to the public realm and 'greening' we do not consider that these go anywhere near far enough to improve air quality sufficiently in this area to make it safe or attractive to be used by residents or local people."

Paddington Green police station closed in late 2018.

Berkeley Homes declined to comment.