Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Skyscraper plans rejected by Westminster Council over damage to views

Logo Icon

Jacob Phillips LDRS

Published: 10:53 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 11:34 AM September 15, 2021
Paddington Green police station plans

Plans for new skyscrapers in Little Venice have been rejected by Westminster Council. - Credit: Westminster Council/ Berkeley Homes

Westminster Council has voted against plans to build a 32-storey skyscraper on the basis that it could spoil some of the capital’s much-loved views. 

Developer Berkeley Homes had hoped to build three towers on the site of Paddington Green police station as part of the West End Gate project in Little Venice. 

But council planning bosses voted five to one to reject the application over concerns the height of the main building would impact protected views of Hyde Park, Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill. 

The proposals will now be taken to the London mayor’s office to decide whether the 18 and 15-storey towers and central skyscraper are built. 

The site could boast 556 flats and 6,170 square metres of retail and office floor space. 

You may also want to watch:

Concerns had been raised about the impact the 32-storey tower would have on heritage assets in the neighbourhood including conservation areas in Paddington Green, Bayswater and Maida Vale. 

Homes in the project have been priced between £950,000 and £2.6 million. They include a range of properties from one-bedroom apartments to penthouses in a 30-storey tower block. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath
  2. 2 'Real harm to wildlife': Invasive crayfish in Hampstead Heath Ponds
  3. 3 Landmark Trees of the Ham&High: Horse Chestnut Muswell Hill
  1. 4 Man stabbed on Finchley Road
  2. 5 'I don't feel it!' – Street party to celebrate Julie's 100th birthday
  3. 6 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  4. 7 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
  5. 8 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
  6. 9 Timed road closures at New End Primary School made permanent
  7. 10 Girl, 11, delivers Jewish New Year package to Holocaust survivors

Berkley Homes reduced the height of the main new proposed tower from 39 storeys to 32 storeys in the hope it would pass its application, but councillors believed the two large towers would have too significant an impact on the surrounding area. 

The Royal Parks previously objected to the proposal as it claimed the plan could spoil the view from Primrose Hill and could have an impact on people visiting the park. 

Plans for Paddington Green development

Residents fear the buildings would ruin London's skyline - Credit: Westminster Council/ Berkeley Homes

The Maida Vale Society objected to the development as it similarly claimed it would spoil skyline views from Regent's Park and Primrose Hill. 

It said the development would also cause "more than substantial harm" to the Little Venice conservation area. 

In its objection, the society said: "Whilst we note the efforts made in respect of the improvements to the public realm and 'greening' we do not consider that these go anywhere near far enough to improve air quality sufficiently in this area to make it safe or attractive to be used by residents or local people." 

Paddington Green police station closed in late 2018. 

Berkeley Homes declined to comment.

Planning and Development
Westminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray with customers from the bar

Crouch End bar petitions to stay open amid dispute with neighbours

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit in a police chase in Muswell Hill

Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Education News

Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate head of school

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Crouch End crash

Car crashes into barrier in collision with cyclist

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon