Multi-million pound 11-storey Maida Hill hotel gets green light

A major multi-million pound planning application has been approved to build a new 11-storey hotel in Maida Hill.

Taxi House, in Woodfield Road, which currently houses the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association (LTDA), has been bought by The Collective (Taxi House) Ltd, and will be turned into a mixed-use development, which in addition to the hotel complex, will provide office and event space, a restaurant, and food and drink retail units.

The council's street cleaning depot will also be redeveloped as part of the works.

Westminster City Council approved the application at a meeting of its planning sub-committee on Tuesday.

The development will have buildings of four, five and six storeys, while the 11-storey hotel will have 286 rooms, and see a swimming pool installed alongside fitness, dining and cinema facilities.

The council agenda stated: "The proposal has the general support of the Mayor, Transport for London and Canal and Rivers Trust. Local support comes from the Paddington Waterways and Maida Vale Society and North Paddington Society has not made comment, neither has Historic England. Further support is from some local residents, businesses and community groups including Paddington Arts, Khulisa and Link Up London.

"Representations of support are made on grounds that the proposal will bring opportunities to the area and provide a catalyst for investment creating new jobs and community benefits."

All three Westbourne councillors opposed the application, as did a number of neighbourhood forums and a "significant number" of residents and businesses.

The papers state: "Representations of objections are made on a number of grounds including land use, design, amenity, transport, and environmental grounds."

LTDA, the current occupants of Taxi House, will move its head office to Southwark.

In February last year LTDA general secretary Steve McNamara said: "I am pleased to inform you that as a result of selling the existing building to a mixed usage development we have managed to achieve a sales price of nearly 20% above our 'Red Book' valuation realising £21.25m."