Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Westminster Council consult on Church Street regeneration plans

PUBLISHED: 15:42 13 March 2019

Church Street in 2019. Picture: Westminster City Council

Church Street in 2019. Picture: Westminster City Council

Archant

Westminster Council is consulting locals on the next stage of its plans to build more than 1,600 homes in the historic Church Street area on the edge of Lisson Grove.

Group photograph taken outside the Hall Arms, Church Street, [c1905]. Picture: Westminster City ArchivesGroup photograph taken outside the Hall Arms, Church Street, [c1905]. Picture: Westminster City Archives

Church Street has been home to a market since at least 1830.But the Labour opposition is not convinced the proposals will offer enough genuinely affordable housing to meet demand.

The town hall has presented options including maintaining the existing buildings and an extensive redevelopment in its consultation – which runs from March 7 to April 18.

In 2017 the council consulted residents on its overall vision for the area. Based on that exercise, the most ambitious option would see 1,600 new homes built adjacent to Church Street, 130 new homes built close to Lilestone Street, and 190 homes where the council’s old offices are in Orchardson Street. The council say “around half” of these would be affordable homes – capped at 80 per cent of market rent.

The plans could also include community facilities including a new “community, health and wellbeing hub”.

Church Street, south side, showing the entrance to the old Marylebone Theatre, 1953, photograph by R Burnett. Picture: Westminster City ArchivesChurch Street, south side, showing the entrance to the old Marylebone Theatre, 1953, photograph by R Burnett. Picture: Westminster City Archives

The council’s regeneration lead, Cllr Rachel Robathan, said: “This is an exciting time and I am passionate about delivering something really positive for our Church Street community. We want to get a really clear idea of what works best for local people, before any decisions are made.”

However Church Street ward councillor Cllr Matt Noble – who is also the opposition Labour Party’s regeneration spokesperson – said: “Based on the 2017 master plan document, option 4 looks most likely, which after reproviding existing council homes delivers less than a third affordable housing of any category.

“Putting this into context, there are over 2600 Westminster families staying in temporary accommodation and lower quartile rent on a 2 bedroom flat is 91% of lower quartile earnings.”

Cllr Noble said he did not know why the council hadn’t applied for a pot of money from the mayor’s £1bn fund for council housing.

One resident, Elsie, said she thought the plans were “lovely” and would “enhance the beauty” of the area.

The council is asking for people to become part of the council’s engaged residents’ group, and to take part in discussions with planners and architects about the proposals.

Plans can be viewed at 35-37 Church Street bween 10am and 4pm, on Monday to Friday. Details can also be found at churchstreet.org

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Borough keep hold of grip on second spot

Haringey Borough players line up before kick-off (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Lucas Torreira open up on crucial Rennes clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Tottenham Ladies’ away clash postponed due to M1 troubles

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies manager Karen Hills at Leigh Sports Village (pic: Wu's Photography).

Belsize Park winning streak ended by title rivals but they remain top of the standings

Harpenden V Belsize Park - Belsize Park in action. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Westminster Council consult on Church Street regeneration plans

Church Street in 2019. Picture: Westminster City Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists