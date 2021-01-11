Westminster Council plans to replace North Maida Vale care home with flats

Published: 12:45 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM January 11, 2021

Drawings for the six-storey block - Credit: Westminster Council

A care home in North Maida Vale is set to be demolished and rebuilt with new “affordable” flats by Westminster Council.

Carlton Dene Care Home, in Kilburn Park Road, would be replaced with a six-storey block with a central courtyard, containing 65 flats for individual residents.

Current residents at Carlton Dene will be moved to the council’s new care home Beechcroft House, in nearby Shirland Road.

The new building will also have an adjoining six-storey block of 22 new “affordable” rent flats.

Residents in the new Carlton Dene will receive visits from onsite carers between two and four times a day.

An aerial view of the proposed new site - Credit: Westminster Council

Planning documents showed that the scheme will include new communal areas such as a café and landscaped gardens.

Carlton Dene was given a “good” rating by industry regulator the Care Quality Commission when inspectors visited in January 2020.

The council aims to secure planning permission from its planning committee by late March.

To comment on the plans visit the council’s online planning portal using the reference number “20/08040/FULL”.