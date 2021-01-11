Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Westminster Council plans to replace North Maida Vale care home with flats

person

Owen Sheppard, LDRS

Published: 12:45 PM January 11, 2021    Updated: 1:46 PM January 11, 2021
Drawings for the six-storey block

Drawings for the six-storey block - Credit: Westminster Council

A care home in North Maida Vale is set to be demolished and rebuilt with new “affordable” flats by Westminster Council. 

Carlton Dene Care Home, in Kilburn Park Road, would be replaced with a six-storey block with a central courtyard, containing 65 flats for individual residents.  

Current residents at Carlton Dene will be moved to the council’s new care home Beechcroft House, in nearby Shirland Road. 

The new building will also have an adjoining six-storey block of 22 new “affordable” rent flats. 

Residents in the new Carlton Dene will receive visits from onsite carers between two and four times a day. 

An aerial view of the proposed new site

An aerial view of the proposed new site - Credit: Westminster Council

You may also want to watch:

Planning documents showed that the scheme will include new communal areas such as a café and landscaped gardens. 

Carlton Dene was given a “good” rating by industry regulator the Care Quality Commission when inspectors visited in January 2020. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Free and Whittington under pressure amid London 'major incident'
  2. 2 Arsenal Women trio issue apology to team mates following Dubai trip
  3. 3 Keir Starmer calls for 'discussion' on stricter London Covid lockdown amid vaccine push
  1. 4 One in ten people without symptoms Covid positive at Haringey centres
  2. 5 Arsenal column: Emile Smith Rowe is a revelation
  3. 6 Lord's Cricket Ground used as Covid-19 vaccination centre
  4. 7 Rebuilt Carlton Tavern will be 'heart of the community' say hopeful landlords
  5. 8 Foodbanks brace for Covid-19 lockdown spike
  6. 9 Housing: Billionaire owner of 'squalid shoeboxes' must 'up its game'

The council aims to secure planning permission from its planning committee by late March. 

To comment on the plans visit the council’s online planning portal using the reference number “20/08040/FULL”.

Westminster Council
Maida Vale News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Thoughtless' Haverstock Hill partygoers fined for Covid breach

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Number of Covid patients at the Royal Free doubles in a week to 400

Charles Thomson

person

Charity News

'It can happen to anyone': Muswell Hill man makes soup for homeless

Sally Patterson

person

Cricket

Hornsey Cricket Club pay tribute to team legend Johnny Bruce

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus