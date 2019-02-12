Search

West Hampstead WI ‘show the love’ to raise climate change awareness

PUBLISHED: 19:14 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 22 February 2019

Members of the West Hampstead Women's Institute giving out biscuits in West End Lane. Picture: West Hampstead WI

Members of the West Hampstead Women's Institute giving out biscuits in West End Lane. Picture: West Hampstead WI

The West Hampstead Women’s Institute were celebrating Valentine’s Day a little late last week and “showing the love” to passers-by on West End Lane as part of an environmental campaign.

This involved members of the WI passing out heart-shaped biscuits while members of the West Hampstead Amentity and Transport Coffee Cup Challenge team were also on hand to appropriately, offer free re-useable coffee cups to members of the public.

Asked why the WI were getting involved, branch President Vicky Brown said the campaign was about getting through to local poeople and encouraging them to do what they can to cut waste.

She said: “It’s about setting personal challenges and cutting down on waste, refusing single-use plastic, reducing car travel, supporting local farmers and seasonal produce. “We can all do a bit more if we set our minds to it.”

This is the fourth year of the campaign, organised by the climate coalition, which works to raise awareness of environmental issues.

