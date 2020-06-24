West Hampstead hosts community get together in tribute to late MP Jo Cox
PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 24 June 2020
Sam Campling
West Hampstead residents came together in West End Green on Sunday to hang a line of homemade bunting in tribute of the murdered MP Jo Cox.
On June 21 adults, families and children from community groups including West Hampstead Mutual Aid, St Cuthbert’s Church and Lymington Road Residents Association joined the Great Get Together - a series of events across the country remembering the former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox who was killed by Thomas Mair in 2016.
The bunting reading ‘West Hampstead Together’ will be put up in Emmanuel Church in Lyncroft Gardens.
West Hampstead Mutual Aid admin Janet Grauberg said: “We thought having helped each other in the WhatsApp group over the last three months that this was the first opportunity to come together in a socially distanced way and to celebrate that West Hampstead has a strong community.”
West Hampstead resident Sam Campling said: “This was a great opportunity to get together, while being socially distanced, and celebrate all that is good about West Hampstead.”
