Search

Advanced search

West Hampstead hosts community get together in tribute to late MP Jo Cox

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 24 June 2020

Attendees Janet Grauberg (left) and Will Coles. Pictures: Sam Campling

Attendees Janet Grauberg (left) and Will Coles. Pictures: Sam Campling

Sam Campling

West Hampstead residents came together in West End Green on Sunday to hang a line of homemade bunting in tribute of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

The stretch of bunting in West End Green. Picture: Sam CamplingThe stretch of bunting in West End Green. Picture: Sam Campling

On June 21 adults, families and children from community groups including West Hampstead Mutual Aid, St Cuthbert’s Church and Lymington Road Residents Association joined the Great Get Together - a series of events across the country remembering the former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox who was killed by Thomas Mair in 2016.

You may also want to watch:

The bunting reading ‘West Hampstead Together’ will be put up in Emmanuel Church in Lyncroft Gardens.

West Hampstead Mutual Aid admin Janet Grauberg said: “We thought having helped each other in the WhatsApp group over the last three months that this was the first opportunity to come together in a socially distanced way and to celebrate that West Hampstead has a strong community.”

West Hampstead resident Sam Campling said: “This was a great opportunity to get together, while being socially distanced, and celebrate all that is good about West Hampstead.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Luiz agrees new one-year deal at Arsenal

Arsenal's David Luiz warms up before a Premier League match (pic Tess Derry/PA)

Coronavirus: Grassroots cricket ‘still banned’ says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus

Mourinho denies Ndombele rift after Tottenham win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Alfresco summer dining plans for 100 outdoor tables will put Belsize Village ‘on the map’

Mihaela Jasilescu, Roni's waitress, Belsize Village. Picture: Polly Hancock

West Hampstead hosts community get together in tribute to late MP Jo Cox

Attendees Janet Grauberg (left) and Will Coles. Pictures: Sam Campling