Search

Advanced search

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Judge rules boy did target couple because of their sexuality

PUBLISHED: 15:39 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 02 December 2019

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Archant

A 17-year-old boy who harassed a same-sex couple on a night bus did so because he believed they were lesbians, a judge has ruled.

Melania Geymonat and Christine Hannigan were attacked shortly after 2.15am by a group of teenagers on May 30 while on a date.

CCTV of the incident showed the pair were surrounded, hit with coins, punched and subjected to sexual gestures while travelling on the top deck of the N31 bus in West Hampstead.

On Thursday, three teenage boys - aged 15, 16 and 17 - admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress against the two women shortly before trial.

Although the 17-year-old denied he was hostile towards the women based on their sexual orientations. District Judge Susan Williams disagreed, finding that his role in the incident was motivated by hostility towards their sexuality.

The teenager, who did not speak to the couple at any point, approached the women later than his co-defendants.

After laughing and joking with the other teenagers, he was handed coins by the 15-year-old, who made a sexual scissoring gesture towards the women.

The 17-year-old was later involved in a scuffle with Ms Hannigan and others at the back of the bus, the judge found.

Appearing at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Friday, the teenager said he approached the women later than the rest of the group did because the conversation seemed "friendly".

The 17-year-old told the court Ms Hannigan was crouched at the front of the bus pretending to vomit in an attempt to get the group to leave her and Ms Geymonat alone.

Giving evidence herself, Ms Hannigan said they were physically cornered by the teenagers and were "harassed because of who we were".

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We were clearly together in a romantic sense, we were being affectionate.

"It is pretty intimidating being cornered and making homophobic comments."

She added: "You feel embarrassed being targeted for your sexual orientation."

Passing judgement, the judge said: "I am quite sure this was a hostile act however I also have to be sure that you were hostile because Ms Hannigan was a lesbian.

"In other words that you were picking on her because of who she was and not just fooling around.

"I have come to the short conclusion that is exactly what you were doing."

She added: "Those two ladies were being harassed, pestered and intimidated because of who they were.

"I am quite sure you were joining in that behaviour."

The 17-year-old was sentenced to a four-month youth rehabilitation order and is barred from contacting his co-defendants over the same period.

He will also face 20 hour reparation requirement, similar to community service, and a two week curfew.

Judge Williams also suggested he write a letter of apology to the two women.

Two 15 and 16-year-olds who did not contest the prosecution's case will be sentenced next month.

Additional reporting by PA.

Related articles

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Ryhurst ‘to sue Whittington Hospital’ after estates deal with Grenfell-linked contractor is axed

The Whittington Hospital in Archway. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Dawn Barnes: Hornsey and Wood Green candidate backs stopping Brexit, boosting education and encouraging migration

Cllr Dawn Barnes on the campaign trail in Hornsey and Wood Green. Picture: HWG Lib Dems

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Ryhurst ‘to sue Whittington Hospital’ after estates deal with Grenfell-linked contractor is axed

The Whittington Hospital in Archway. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Dawn Barnes: Hornsey and Wood Green candidate backs stopping Brexit, boosting education and encouraging migration

Cllr Dawn Barnes on the campaign trail in Hornsey and Wood Green. Picture: HWG Lib Dems

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Aubameyang: ‘Ljungberg can give us special something’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Leno sees Arsenal improvement in Norwich draw

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

‘That’s what I will try to fix’ says Ljungberg on Arsenal’s shaky defence

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg watches match action on the touchline during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Ljungberg ‘proud and honoured’ after first game as Arsenal caretaker boss

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Judge rules boy did target couple because of their sexuality

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists