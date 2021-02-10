Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Valentine's Day appeal from West Hampstead Food Hub

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:00 PM February 10, 2021   
The Rev'd Hugh Thomas taking stock at the West Hampstead Food Hub. Picture: Sinead Dalton

Volunteers at the West Hampstead Community Food Hub - Credit: Archant

The West Hampstead Community Food Hub is calling on kind-hearted locals to channel their love towards the area's hungry this Valentine's Day. 

Rather than splashing out on champagne or chocolates for a romantic partner, the team at the food bank want the community to show their love by donating to help the hub feed the 135 households it sees each week 

Demand continues to grow, said hub co-ordinator Sinead Dalton. 

“The community has been so generous in responding to our appeals, and in donating food items at local drop-off points," she said. "But with more people self-isolating due to Covid, or with their lives turned upside down by the pandemic, we are launching this appeal now so we can keep going through the spring."

The hub is approaching its first anniversary - having been set up in March 2020 - and has been based at the Sidings Community Centre since August.

The West Hampstead team have raised more than £6,000 since October, and hope their Valentine's Day appeal will help them double that - and continue to feed families throughout the summer. 

To donate, see justgiving.com/campaign/whcfh

West Hampstead News

person
