‘Talk more about childhood epilepsy’: West Hampstead family’s plea at fundraising event months after toddler’s tragic death

Pam McNally, Natasha Howes and her daughter Penny, and Sharon Holland are hoping to raise awareness of childhood epilepsy. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A West Hampstead family reeling from tragedy held a fundraiser last weekend to raise awareness of the risks of epilepsy in young children – after a toddler passed away due to complications from the condition during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toddler Penny's sister Holly died due to childhood epilepsy in April, now her mum, grandma and great-grandma are fundraising to keep her safe too. Picture: Polly Hancock Toddler Penny's sister Holly died due to childhood epilepsy in April, now her mum, grandma and great-grandma are fundraising to keep her safe too. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pam McNally – whose great-granddaughter Holly Star Davis died aged just two years and four months old in April – held the event at her Sumatra Road home.

The aim was to get people talking about epilepsy, and raise enough money to pay for an “epilepsy alarm” to help granddaughter Natasha Howes care for Holly’s little sister Penny, who at just 22 months old also has the condition.

An alarm will alert Penny’s parents as and when she has any seizures, so they are best able to get her medical help as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Covid-19 support ‘not coming quickly enough’ for Camden charities

Natasha Howes lost her daughter to epilepsy during lockdown. Four generations of the her family held a fundraiser in West Hampstead. Pictured are Natasha (with her daughter Penny), her mum Sharon Holland and grandmother Pam McNally. Picture: Polly Hancock Natasha Howes lost her daughter to epilepsy during lockdown. Four generations of the her family held a fundraiser in West Hampstead. Pictured are Natasha (with her daughter Penny), her mum Sharon Holland and grandmother Pam McNally. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pam said: “We raised nearly £700 to go towards the epilepsy alarm. It’s a little band that goes around the child’s wrist and makes sure their parents know they’re having a fit.”

You may also want to watch:

She said, after being diagnosed during lockdown, Penny was “getting there slowly”.

“We thought if we could raise enough to get this alarm, well, we know it might have helped Holly,” she said. “There are so many little signs you have to be aware of. It can be just the child goes very quiet.

“I want there to be more talk about epilepsy, and more people to know about it.”

On a grey Saturday, four generations of the family sold cakes and raffle tickets, and had a tombola in Pam’s front garden to raise money to help the family cope with Penny’s diagnosis, which had shaken them, particularly as it came so soon after her sister’s death.

“It’s been such a shock to us,” said Pam. “We just didn’t think it would get so bad for her.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, although Holly died on April 4, her funeral only took place a few weeks ago.

They know the dangers of epilepsy more than most. One of Pam’s sons Stewart died after suffering seizures in 2006, he was 36.

After Stewart’s death, Pam ran three 10k races through London to help raise money for the Epilepsy Society, which is involved in helping the family cope.