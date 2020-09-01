Search

Advanced search

‘Talk more about childhood epilepsy’: West Hampstead family’s plea at fundraising event months after toddler’s tragic death

PUBLISHED: 14:55 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 01 September 2020

Pam McNally, Natasha Howes and her daughter Penny, and Sharon Holland are hoping to raise awareness of childhood epilepsy. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pam McNally, Natasha Howes and her daughter Penny, and Sharon Holland are hoping to raise awareness of childhood epilepsy. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

A West Hampstead family reeling from tragedy held a fundraiser last weekend to raise awareness of the risks of epilepsy in young children – after a toddler passed away due to complications from the condition during lockdown.

Toddler Penny's sister Holly died due to childhood epilepsy in April, now her mum, grandma and great-grandma are fundraising to keep her safe too. Picture: Polly HancockToddler Penny's sister Holly died due to childhood epilepsy in April, now her mum, grandma and great-grandma are fundraising to keep her safe too. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pam McNally – whose great-granddaughter Holly Star Davis died aged just two years and four months old in April – held the event at her Sumatra Road home.

The aim was to get people talking about epilepsy, and raise enough money to pay for an “epilepsy alarm” to help granddaughter Natasha Howes care for Holly’s little sister Penny, who at just 22 months old also has the condition.

An alarm will alert Penny’s parents as and when she has any seizures, so they are best able to get her medical help as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Covid-19 support ‘not coming quickly enough’ for Camden charities

Natasha Howes lost her daughter to epilepsy during lockdown. Four generations of the her family held a fundraiser in West Hampstead. Pictured are Natasha (with her daughter Penny), her mum Sharon Holland and grandmother Pam McNally. Picture: Polly HancockNatasha Howes lost her daughter to epilepsy during lockdown. Four generations of the her family held a fundraiser in West Hampstead. Pictured are Natasha (with her daughter Penny), her mum Sharon Holland and grandmother Pam McNally. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pam said: “We raised nearly £700 to go towards the epilepsy alarm. It’s a little band that goes around the child’s wrist and makes sure their parents know they’re having a fit.”

You may also want to watch:

She said, after being diagnosed during lockdown, Penny was “getting there slowly”.

“We thought if we could raise enough to get this alarm, well, we know it might have helped Holly,” she said. “There are so many little signs you have to be aware of. It can be just the child goes very quiet.

“I want there to be more talk about epilepsy, and more people to know about it.”

On a grey Saturday, four generations of the family sold cakes and raffle tickets, and had a tombola in Pam’s front garden to raise money to help the family cope with Penny’s diagnosis, which had shaken them, particularly as it came so soon after her sister’s death.

“It’s been such a shock to us,” said Pam. “We just didn’t think it would get so bad for her.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, although Holly died on April 4, her funeral only took place a few weeks ago.

They know the dangers of epilepsy more than most. One of Pam’s sons Stewart died after suffering seizures in 2006, he was 36.

After Stewart’s death, Pam ran three 10k races through London to help raise money for the Epilepsy Society, which is involved in helping the family cope.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Live at the Log: Jazz musicians who have made Hampstead Heath home during lockdown

Jazz performers Live at the Log. In this photo are Joe Fenning (trombone), Theo Malka-Wishart (bass), Gustavo Clayton Marucci (clarinet and, Louise Balkwill (voice)? Picture: Robert K Bauer

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Live at the Log: Jazz musicians who have made Hampstead Heath home during lockdown

Jazz performers Live at the Log. In this photo are Joe Fenning (trombone), Theo Malka-Wishart (bass), Gustavo Clayton Marucci (clarinet and, Louise Balkwill (voice)? Picture: Robert K Bauer

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon’s perfect pre-season ended with Kings Langley defeat

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

‘Talk more about childhood epilepsy’: West Hampstead family’s plea at fundraising event months after toddler’s tragic death

Pam McNally, Natasha Howes and her daughter Penny, and Sharon Holland are hoping to raise awareness of childhood epilepsy. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead ‘Healthy Schools Street Scheme’ closures to resume as term begins

A car parked in a quiet road. Picture: Archant

Boy George and Stephen Fry pitch in to help JW3’s fundraising ‘Big Night In’

Boy George will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10

Fior de latte ice-cream and non-dairy alternatives

Milk oatmilk and soya milk and fior di latte ice cream