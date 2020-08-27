West Hampstead drug-dealer locked up after ‘cuckooing’ vulnerable man to sell heroin and cocaine from his home
PUBLISHED: 12:29 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 27 August 2020
A West Hampstead man who “cuckooed” a vulnerable person – used their home to deal drugs from – has been sent to a young offenders’ institution for three years.
Akram Ali, 20 and of Mill Lane in West Hampstead admitted charges of assault and possessing with intent to supply of heroin and cocaine in July, and he was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on August 21.
The court was told how Ali’s victim had eventually been able to escape his own home and reported what was happening to the police in January this year.
Ali was discovered at the scene after a police raid, along with 217 wraps of crack cocaine and 110 wraps of heroin.
Pc Josh Pryce said: “Ali specifically targeted the victim and preyed on his vulnerabilities and used his home as a base to commit crime.
“Drug dealing causes violence and misery across our communities; and vulnerable people can often be exploited and intimidated.”
Pc Pryce encouraged others cuckooing to come forward and report the situation to the police.
