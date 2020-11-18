West Hampstead crash: Motorcyclist killed in collision with car and lorry in Mill Lane

Police and paramedics on the scene of a crash in West Hampstead. Picture: Shademan Irvanipour Archant

A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Mill Lane, West Hampstead.

Police confirmed the man’s death after an incident involving a car and a lorry and thought to have taken place at around 1pm on Wednesday.

The man’s bike was seen strewn across the road in West Hampstead while police and paramedics secured the scene.

Images show a pick-up truck with a skip on the back was involved.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called at 13:02hrs on Wednesday, 18 November, to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Lane, near the junction of Westbere Road, NW6.

“Very sadly, despite best efforts of paramedics, a man - the motorcyclist - was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Scotland Yard said both other drivers involved had stopped at the scene and were assisting their inquiries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation continues.

Swiss Cottage man Shademan Irvanipour saw the aftermath. He told the Ham&High: “It looked as though the bike had possibly been turning into Mill Lane.

“I just feel so sorry for the rider.”

Mill Lane and surrounding roads remain closed.

Any witnesses, or those with relevant dashcam footage, are urged to call police using 101 quoting CAD: 3241

