West Hampstead car charging points as part of Camden rollout

From left to right: Nicolas Garnier, managing director of Totalenergies Charging Solutions UK; Cllr Shiva Tiwari; Cllr Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a sustainable Camden; Cllr Sharon Hardwick; Cllr Nazma Rahman; and Fred Leballois, Totalenergies general manager - Credit: Camden Council

As part of a rollout of provision for electric vehicle in Camden, 16 new charging points have been installed in West Hampstead.

A total of 150 new charging points in the borough have been added to the existing Source London public charging network, operated by Totalenergies.

Local Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) provided by West Hampstead councillors has been used to provide 16 points in their ward.

Cllr Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a sustainable Camden, said: “Rolling out an electric charging network in Camden is an important part of decarbonising transport and improving air quality in the borough.

“Alongside making it easier to walk, cycle, and take the bus, the electrification of all forms of transport is an essential part of the shift we need to make.”

From midnight to 7am, the pricing scheme is only based on charged energy, meaning drivers can leave their vehicle overnight at no further cost.

The new fast charge points, most of which were funded by the Department for Transport’s On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS), join the existing network in Camden of 248 lamp column charge points, 95 fast charge points and 9 rapid charge points.

Electric car drivers can find their nearest charging point using www.zap-map.com/live/