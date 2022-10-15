Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

West Hampstead car charging points as part of Camden rollout

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:06 AM October 15, 2022
Totalenergies and Camden councillors

From left to right: Nicolas Garnier, managing director of Totalenergies Charging Solutions UK; Cllr Shiva Tiwari; Cllr Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a sustainable Camden; Cllr Sharon Hardwick; Cllr Nazma Rahman; and Fred Leballois, Totalenergies general manager - Credit: Camden Council

As part of a rollout of provision for electric vehicle in Camden, 16 new charging points have been installed in West Hampstead. 

A total of 150 new charging points in the borough have been added to the existing Source London public charging network, operated by Totalenergies.

Local Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) provided by West Hampstead councillors has been used to provide 16 points in their ward.

Cllr Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a sustainable Camden, said: “Rolling out an electric charging network in Camden is an important part of decarbonising transport and improving air quality in the borough.

“Alongside making it easier to walk, cycle, and take the bus, the electrification of all forms of transport is an essential part of the shift we need to make.”

From midnight to 7am, the pricing scheme is only based on charged energy, meaning drivers can leave their vehicle overnight at no further cost.

The new fast charge points, most of which were funded by the Department for Transport’s On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS), join the existing network in Camden of 248 lamp column charge points, 95 fast charge points and 9 rapid charge points.

Electric car drivers can find their nearest charging point using www.zap-map.com/live/

West Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Diners buying a regular priced entree on opening day will get free guac while stocks last

Food and Drink

Chipotle West Hampstead opens with free guacamole

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The view over London Zoo from Primrose Hill

ZSL London Zoo

Endangered bird recaptured in Camden after escaping London Zoo

Lucas Cumiskey

Logo Icon
Jaren Ziegler (17) with his BBC Young Musician of the Year Award outside UCS. 04.10.22.

Music

Hampstead pupil through to BBC Young Musician final

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Alberto Gago sexually assaulted eight young girls as they travelled on buses in Camden, Hackney and Enfield

Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting eight girls on buses

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon